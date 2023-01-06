Susan Meachen’s Facebook page became a shrine to the author after it was used to announce her death in October 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Susan Meachen’s Facebook page became a shrine to the author after it was used to announce her death in October 2020. Photo / Getty Images

WARNING: This story contains mentions of suicide that may be distressing for some readers

A romance novelist has been accused of faking her own suicide after posting that she was alive two years after a social media status from her account announced her death.

Susan Meachen sparked a furious reaction from other self-published writers after announcing she was alive and had simply needed a break from social media.

“I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if it’s right or not,” the self-styled “author of perfectly flawed romances” said on Facebook.

“I am in a good place now and I am hoping to write again. Let the fun begin,” the Tennessee-based author said before the controversy enraged the world of independent novelists in the US.

The writer of titles such as His Wicked Way and Chance Encounter said, “But my family did what they thought was best for me and I can’t fault them for it. I almost died again at my own hand and they had to go through all that Hell again.”

Her Facebook page became a shrine to the scribe after it was used to announce her death in October 2020.

A post on the page blamed her suicide on harassment and bullying from other members of the book community.

A post on Susan Meachen’s Facebook page blamed her suicide on harassment and bullying from other members of the book community. Photo / Facebook

The page was later used to give away audiobook codes of her novels, raise funds for charities, and to source editors for her unpublished work.

In 2021, a Facebook post by someone claiming to be Meachen’s daughter said her mother’s books would be “unpublished” unless sales increased.

Love to Last a Lifetime, the tale of a man born to riches who falls for his best friend’s girlfriend, was published and put on sale shortly after her “death”.

Fellow novelists accuse author of fraud

Rival romance authors said Meachen could be guilty of fraud.

Candace Adams, an author of “dark paranormal romances”, demanded she repay donations to the charity auction for her funeral.

Meachen denied there had ever been any fundraisers after Adams asked her on social media if she should hire lawyers if she didn’t get her money back.

Adams had contributed to Bully King, a memorial anthology of “paranormal bully romance” stories in Meachen’s honour after the fake suicide.

Author Samantha A Cole wrote on Facebook she felt “horrified, stunned, livid” and like she’d been “kicked in the gut and chest at the same time”.

“I’m still sick to my stomach and it’s gotten worse,” the novelist said after learning Meachen was still alive.

Meachen has not responded to requests for comment from US media.

Her Amazon writer’s biography describes her as “a wife, mom, meme, and friend”, who lives with her husband, two cats and four snakes.

“If you don’t see me running around online then I’m normally off creating a world for others to enjoy,” the biography reads.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else’s mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.