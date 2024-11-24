Robotic shorts could help people walk farther. Yes, robotic shorts

The robotic shorts are designed to improve mobility and independence in older adults and those with chronic illnesses. Photo / Uwe Anspach

The shorts are designed to be worn over everyday clothes.

Scientists have developed robotic pants that help people expend less energy while walking, according to an analysis in Nature Machine Intelligence.

The “soft robotic shorts” could improve mobility and independence in older adults and frail people, its developers write.

Known as WalkOn, the shorts were designed to be worn over everyday clothes. A pouch-like harness goes around the waist and connects to artificial Kevlar “tendons” attached to the legs.

As the wearer walks, the shorts analyse the user’s movement pattern and take some of the load from their hips, adapting to their pace and kicking in just as the hip joint swings. The garment helps the wearer with hip flexion, an activity that researchers say demands “considerable power,” especially on uneven terrain or stairs.