Rick Stein's take on Arroz verde - green rice with garlic, parsley and mussels. Photo / James Murphy

Three effortless dinner ideas from his new book, Rick Stein’s Simple Suppers.

The king of seafood is back with a cookbook jammed with a joyful collection of 100 genuinely easy and delicious recipes. Rick Stein’s Simple Suppers has informal recipes for midweek, weekends and every eventuality in between – but we couldn’t go past these effortlessly delicious seafood options to put in the regular weekday repertoire.

Crispy-skinned salmon with cucumber, apple and dill salad. Photo / James Murphy

Crispy-skinned salmon with cucumber, apple & dill salad

Serves 4

Being an oily fish, salmon lends itself to being cooked so the skin is crisp. The method is simple: cook the fish skin-side down for most of its cooking time, then turn it over for just a minute or so. Aim to leave the centre of the fillets slightly undercooked. A temperature probe is very useful for this sort of cooking, and for this should ideally read 55-60C in the centre.

4 x 120g salmon fillets

Oil, for brushing

1 cucumber, finely sliced

1 crisp apple, finely sliced

1 red onion, very finely sliced

Handful of dill, roughly chopped

125g creme fraiche

Squeeze of lemon juice

Salt and black pepper

To serve

New potatoes

Mint sprigs

Butter

1. Cook the new potatoes in a pan of salted water, preferably with a few sprigs of fresh mint, until tender. Add a knob of butter, set aside and keep warm.

2. Brush the salmon fillets with oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook them, skin-side down, over a medium heat for 4 minutes, then turn over and cook the other side for 1-2 minutes only.

3. Mix the cucumber, apple, onion, dill, creme fraiche and lemon juice in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and stir well to combine.

4. Serve the salmon with the salad and new potatoes.

Gnocchi with tomatoes, prawns and basil. Photo / James Murphy

Gnocchi with tomatoes, prawns & basil

Serves 4

Using a pack of ready-made gnocchi makes this a really quick supper. Peeling the prawns and boiling up the shells takes a few moments but it’s well worth it to extract every bit of their wonderful flavour.

300g raw prawns in the shell (defrosted if frozen)

40ml olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

250g cherry tomatoes, quartered

150ml chicken stock or water

600g gnocchi

Pinch of chilli flakes

Small handful of basil leaves, shredded

Salt and black pepper

1. Peel the prawns, cut the meat into small pieces and set aside.

2. Put the heads and shells in a pan with half the oil, half the garlic and half the tomatoes, then fry gently for 3 minutes.

3. Add the chicken stock or water and boil until the liquid has reduced to 4 or 5 tablespoons. Pass this through a sieve, taste and season and set aside.

4. Cook the gnocchi in a pan of salted boiling water until they pop to the surface, then drain.

5. Heat the remaining olive oil in the pan and add the rest of the garlic and the chilli flakes, then the prawns and remaining cherry tomatoes. Cook for a minute or so until the prawns are hot (and have turned pink), then stir in the gnocchi. Season with salt, pepper and shredded basil.

6. Divide between 4 bowls and spoon over the reserved sauce.

Arroz verde: green rice with garlic, parsley and mussels. Photo / James Murphy

Arroz verde: green rice with garlic, parsley & mussels

Serves 4-5

I love these Spanish paella-type dishes. There’s a similar, but slightly more complicated and expensive, version of this recipe in my book Long Weekends. I remember filming it at a restaurant on the beach in Cadiz. I chose the arroz verde, but the crew went for seafood paella coloured with the extremely bright yellow of fake saffron. The camera pulled away from my demure green and white bowl to reveal everybody else wearing sunglasses while eating.

60ml olive oil

60g shallots, finely chopped

12 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 litre chicken stock

100g flat-leaf parsley, leaves chopped

1½ tsp salt

400g short-grain paella rice

500g raw mussels, scrubbed

Juice of ½ lemon

To serve

Aioli

1. Heat the olive oil in a shallow flameproof casserole dish over a medium heat. Add the shallots and garlic, then fry gently for 5 minutes until soft. Stir in the stock, parsley and salt and bring to the boil.

2. Sprinkle in the rice, stir once, then leave to simmer vigorously over a medium-high heat for 6 minutes. Put the mussels on top and shake the pan briefly so that they sink into the rice slightly. Lower the heat and leave to simmer gently for another 12 minutes.

3. At the end of this time, almost all the liquid should be absorbed, the mussels opened and the rice will be pitted with small holes. Squeeze over the lemon juice and serve with aioli.

Edited extract from Rick Stein’s Simple Suppers, by Rick Stein. Published by BBC Books. Photography by James Murphy. RRP $65.