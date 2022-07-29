Meghan Markle's fans have slammed a TV interview with a royal author, calling him "disturbing" and demanded he be "taken off" the show. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle's fans have slammed a TV interview with a royal author, calling him "disturbing" and demanded he be "taken off" the show. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle fans have slammed a TV interview with a royal biographer, calling him "disturbing".

British author Tom Bower appeared on the UK television programme Lorraine to promote his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.

The writer said the relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family has been "poisonous" since the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"I think it's very toxic," he said.

"I think they do their best, the Windsors, Prince Charles, The Queen, to keep it cool but it's impossible.

"Especially with Harry's memoir about to come out.

"But ever since Meghan left Britain and did the Oprah Winfrey interview it's been really poisonous."

During their interview with Oprah last year, Harry and Meghan alleged a member of the monarchy had concerns over their son Archie's skin colour.

The Sussexes had also been upset over Archie not being given the title of prince as well as being "cut off financially" after their move to the US.

Bower told the programme the famous interview inspired him to write the book, particularly about the former Suits actress, calling her "disgraceful".

"I didn't really begin thinking about Meghan, other than interest, until Oprah Winfrey interview. That's what sparked it," he said.

"I thought that was just such a disgrace. I thought she behaved so badly and Harry too.

"I wanted to know why and what happened before. What was her life about? Who would lead her into that interview where she said so many things that were just untrue and so damaging."

The couple spoke candidly to Oprah about their ups and downs at the Palace. Photo / Getty Images

Viewers were furious with Bower's comments and demanded he be "taken off" the show.

Taking to Twitter, one user posted: "This is such a disturbing watch, get him off."

Another complained: "Tom Bower has admitted that he only spoke to people who don't like Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, so it's absolutely extraordinary broadcasters would take this as an objective take on what happened."

A third added: "'I do my very best to balance it….' What a load of rubbish."

A fourth person argued: "People just making up BS on Meghan Markle to make money off her name.

"It's just getting ridiculous all these biographers making money by bullying this woman wonder if it was Kate Middleton would we be glorifying a book attacking woman constantly."

Revenge has drawn criticism from Harry and Meghan fans, who highlight several inaccuracies. Photo / Getty Images

Despite becoming a bestseller, Revenge has drawn criticism from Harry and Meghan fans, who have highlighted several inaccuracies.

The book has been criticised on social media as unfairly biased for interviewing sources who have been extremely critical of the pair.

"Well, it's not biased in the sense I do my very best to balance it," Bower stated.

"There's a lot of good things about Meghan there. She's ambitious. She's good-looking. She is determined … and in the end, she succeeded in getting a man who built her up that she was looking for all along.

"But on the other hand, along the way, there were many victims and I think the victims, obviously, are the people I look for because she did her very best to prevent her friends and the people she'd worked with to talk to me.

"So, obviously, I had to work hard to get the balance but I think it's a book which is balanced.

"I think it's fair. The reader will make up his or her mind whether [Meghan] is good or bad."