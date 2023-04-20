From how to watch it here in NZ to the big questions “Will Harry be there!” the Herald has got you covered with the King’s coronation explainer. Video / NZ Herald

Preparations for the coronation of King Charles III are in full swing as Britain’s newest monarch is set to officially take the throne on May 6 in an elaborate ceremony.

Charles, 74, has been waiting for this moment for years and he’s got big shoes to fill as he follows in the footsteps of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for 70 years and was beloved by millions around the world.

In the months since her death last September, the relevance of the monarchy in general, and what Charles would be like as king, have become hot topics around Kiwi offices and dinner tables.

A new portrait of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla has been released ahead of his coronation. Photo / Buckingham Palace

So we decided to put the question to Kiwis. If it were up to you, who would you choose as the next monarch from among those next in line to the throne?

In response to an unofficial Herald poll running from April 13 to 17, more than 40,000 Kiwis cast their votes. And while the royal at the top of the list comes as no surprise, some of the results may shock you.

It’s William, Prince of Wales, who is Kiwis’ favourite royal to rule, with a whopping 18,194 votes, or 42 per cent of the total.

His popularity has always been assured. He and wife Catherine are the royal family’s ultimate power couple. Despite occasional rumours of infidelity – and of course Prince Harry’s explosive claims in Spare – he’s relatively drama-free, and the public’s favour towards him hasn’t wavered. The millennial prince loves an Instagram Live, is the patron of several charities, a football fan and can’t go past a good roast chicken. What’s not to love?

The Prince of Wales poses for photos after speaking with young Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw. Photo / Getty Images

According to our poll, he’s followed by his father, King Charles, who nabbed 8531 votes, or 19.7 per cent of the total. As king, Charles is ushering in a new era for the monarchy. Though he’s been careful not to make too many changes at the start of his reign, he’s passionate about climate change and the many charities of which he is patron. His coronation is expected to reflect a more diverse Britain and he’s long promised to create a “slimmed-down” monarchy – although the celebrations are said to be costing about NZ$200 million.

Princess Anne was the third most popular, with 6.8 per cent of votes or 2950. As the second child of the late queen and Prince Philip, Anne was third in line to the throne at the time of her birth but is now 16th, so we’re not likely to see her take the throne.

But the Princess Royal continues to be popular for her no-nonsense attitude and work ethic. She is involved in more than 300 charities and makes more public appearances than most of the other royals.

As for the youngest royals, Princess Charlotte seems to be outdoing her brothers in terms of popularity. George and Louis each gathered about 2 per cent of votes, with 958 and 918 respectively, while 1785 Kiwis – 4.1 per cent of the total – cast their vote for Charlotte.

Surprisingly, and maybe somewhat of a throwaway vote for some, the disgraced Prince Andrew comes in seventh, just ahead of Meghan Markle, having gathered more votes than his youngest brother Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Edward is second to last, ahead of only Queen Consort Camilla, who earned just 1.5 per cent of the votes, or 647.

She’s about to become queen, as revealed by the use of the title on the elaborate invitation sent to about 2000 people, with Buckingham Palace sharing the design a couple of weeks ago.

Perhaps royal fans are still loyal to Diana, the former Princess of Wales. But in the UK, it seems Camilla has won over the public since her marriage to Charles in 2005. The late queen gave her blessing to Camilla using the title of Queen Consort before her death, and who can argue with that?

The poll is now closed, but you can check out the results below.

The most popular royals to rule, ranked by Kiwis

Prince William: 18,194 votes (42 per cent

King Charles: 8531 votes (19.7 per cent)

Princess Anne: 2950 votes (6.8 per cent)

Princess Kate: 2622 votes (6.1 per cent)

Prince Harry: 2507 votes (5.8 per cent)

Princess Charlotte: 1785 votes (4.1 per cent)

Prince Andrew: 1381 votes (3.2 per cent)

Meghan Markle: 1090 votes (2.5 per cent)

Prince George: 958 votes (2.2 per cent)

Prince Louis: 918 votes (2.1 per cent)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh: 891 votes (2.1 per cent)

Prince Edward: 804 votes (1.9 per cent)

Queen Consort Camilla: 647 votes (1.5 per cent)



