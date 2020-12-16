Revealed: The most popular royal photos of the year

Photos released for Prince Louis' birthday this year were hugely popular with fans. Photo / Supplied

William and Kate are the most popular royals when it comes to Instagram likes, it's been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who share their snaps on the Kensington Royal Instagram page, took out the two top spots for the most liked royal photos of 2020, according to Twitter account Gert's Royals.

Prince William's birthday snap featuring the couple's three young children George, Charlotte and Louis was the most liked photo of 2020, reports the Daily Mail.

Here are the nine most popular Instagram posts from the royals' accounts this year.

1. Prince William's 38th birthday portrait (2.4 million likes)

This photo of Prince William posing with his children was the most liked royal snap of 2020. Photo / Supplied

This candid snap taken to mark William's birthday showed him sitting on a swing with his three children at their Norfolk estate Anmer Hall.

The swing featured in the photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge was a wedding gift to the couple from Prince Charles.

2. The young Cambridges clapping for carers (2 million likes)

William and Kate shared a video of their children clapping for NHS healthcare workers amid the UK's first lockdown.

The post on the Kensington Palace account read: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you."

3. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Megxit announcement (1.9 million likes)

Meghan and Harry's Megxit post took out third place for the most likes on Instagram with the announcement they were "stepping back as senior royals".

They shared the statement alongside one of their engagement photos in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace in 2017.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the caption read.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

4. Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday portrait (1.7 million likes)

Two of Princess Charlotte's birthday snaps were on the list. Photo / Supplied

Kensington Palace shared photos taken by Kate to mark Charlotte's birthday as she helped her parents deliver home-made pasta to elderly residents in May.

The new portraits were taken between homeschooling sessions at Anmer Hall, the family's Norfolk home on the Queen's Sandringham estate.

5. The Queen's statement over Megxit (1.7 million likes)

The Queen's Megxit statement was liked by 1.7 million people. Photo / Supplied

After an emergency summit in January to thrash out the details after Harry and Meghan's Megxit announcement, the Queen released a statement shared on the couple's Instagram page.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," it read.

'Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

6. Prince Louis' birthday snap (1.6 million likes)

Photos released for Prince Louis' birthday this year were hugely popular with fans. Photo / Supplied

An adorable photo of Prince Louis with his hands smudged with paint was released for his second birthday.

The snaps of the young prince clearly pleased with his artistic creations were again taken by his mum Kate.

7. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary photo (1.5 million likes)

William and Kate's wedding photo remains a firm favourite. Photo / Supplied

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in April, and shared a photo from their wedding to mark the occasion.

The photo shows them standing in the doorway of Westminster Abbey after tying the knot on April 29 2011.

The stunning photograph shows the beaming newlyweds standing in the doorway of Westminster Abbey after exchanging vows on April 29, 2011 in a service that was watched around the world.

"Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!" they wrote.

8. Prince Louis' second birthday photo (1.5 million likes)

Photos of Prince Louis featured twice in the most liked royal photos of the year. Photo / Supplied

Another birthday portrait of Prince Louis made an appearance in the list, with a second photograph of him covered in paint.

The young prince looked ecstatic to be getting his hands dirty as he made a rainbow patterned handprint to put up on the window of the family's home.

9. Princess Charlotte's second birthday image (1.5 million likes)

Kate photographed Charlotte with homemade pasta the family made for elderly residents. Photo / Supplied

Another photo of Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday featured her holding a bag of homemade pasta.

It was taken by Kate before being shared on the Kensington Palace Instagram account and shows her holding some of the pasta she helped her parents deliver to elderly people isolated by the Covid-19 lockdown in the UK.