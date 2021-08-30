Revealed: Prince Harry's 'special' reunion with the Queen since Oprah tell-all

The pair had been separated for more than a year during the pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Details of Prince Harry and the Queen's "very special" reunion in the wake of the Oprah Winfrey bombshell tell-all have been revealed for the first time.

Tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family hit an all-time high in March after the couple granted a no-holds-barred interview with the talk show queen after quitting their roles in the monarchy and moving to the US.

Just one month later, in April, a solo Harry came face-to-face with his family again at Prince Philip's funeral in London, with his heavily pregnant wife advised not to travel.

Details of what was surely an awkward reunion have been scarce up to this point – but in an updated epilogue for the biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it's revealed that Harry spent "precious moments" with his grandmother as they mourned the Duke of Edinburgh.

According to the biography, while Harry spent most of his time after the funeral at Frogmore Cottage with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, he also shared some "very special" moments with the Queen.

"To see each other after so long apart, the longest he hadn't seen the Queen for, was very special," a source told Scobie and Durand.

"Despite everything that has happened, he has the utmost love and respect for her. Her life of duty and service is one of the many ways in which she has inspired him to also serve."

The updated biography also details how close Harry and Meghan came in their sensational interview to exposing the royal they claim made racist remarks before their son Archie's birth.

According to Finding Freedom, the couple strongly considered "sharing this detail" with Oprah Winfrey. Ultimately, the book said Meghan shut the idea down during the televised conversation, telling Winfrey: "I think it would be very damaging to them."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the claims that the unnamed royal asked "how dark" their unborn child would be. Meghan made the initial revelation, with Winfrey following up by asking Harry if he would name the royal.

"That conversation I'm never going to share, but at the time, it was awkward; I was a bit shocked," Harry replied.