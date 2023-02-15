There has long been tension between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Photo / Supplied

There has long been tension between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Photo / Supplied

Meghan Markle’s true thoughts about Prince William and Princess Kate’s wedding have been revealed.

Despite repeated claims she knew very little about the Royal family before meeting Harry, insisting she knew “almost nothing” and had never even googled the family, a resurfaced blog post has proven otherwise.

In an unarchived post from Meghan’s former blog, The Tig, the Duchess of Sussex wrote about her now sister-in-law’s wedding and said it was full of “pomp and circumstance”.

Daily Mail has reported Meghan – who was on Suits at the time of the 2014 post and yet to meet Harry – went on to admit she dreamed of being a “royal rebel” rather than “a Cinderella” as a child and reflected on the “pomp and circumstance” of William and Kate’s wedding.

“Little girls dream of being princesses, I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,” she said, going on to explain, “For those of you unfamiliar with the ‘80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength.

“We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here.”

Meghan’s blog post also spoke about women’s childhood desire to become a princess before making a scathing claim about the public interest in the couple’s 2011 Royal wedding.

“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy,” she wrote. “Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

Despite her 2014 blog post, the duchess went on to take part in her own $61 million royal wedding full of “pomp and circumstance” when she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

While it isn’t known exactly how many people watched the Royal wedding, Forbes estimated that over 29 million fans turned in around the world.

The ceremony which was conducted at St George’s Chapel in Windsor has become a talking point for the couple in their recently released six-part Netflix docuseries and again in Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, which was released earlier this year.

Meghan has claimed multiple times that Kate made her cry after complaining about her daughter, Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress.

The unearthed blog post comes after Meghan’s repeated claims that she knew very little about the royal family – even saying in her bombshell Oprah interview in 2021 that she didn’t grow up “knowing much about the royal family”.

The Daily Mail has since reported one of her childhood best friends claimed that she was “fascinated” by them during her youth.