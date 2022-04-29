Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Restaurant profile: My Mother's Kitchen

5 minutes to read
Yeshi Desta at her pop-up restaurant My Mother's Kitchen. Photo / Alex Burton

Yeshi Desta at her pop-up restaurant My Mother's Kitchen. Photo / Alex Burton

By Amanda Saxton

My Mother's Kitchen is an Ethiopian pop-up restaurant announcing its events - and taking catering requests - on Instagram.

What's a girl to do when stuffed with injera, but loath to see wot go to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.