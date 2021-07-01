Restaurant owners go viral for savage online review responses

It's one thing to complain about cold, soggy food, but it's another to go on a longwinded rant about a menu item that doesn't even exist.
And now, with Covid restrictions turning many to online deliveries, the demand for orders is at an all-time high.
No one wants a disappointing food delivery - and many out there feel the need to let others know.
Comments on review pages are not just viewed by other potential customers – staff see them too, and lots choose to respond.
A hilarious Instagram account, Takeaway Trauma, which boasts more than 119,000 followers, has revealed some of the sassy responses from owners – including one who hit back at a customer for complaining about a dessert that wasn't on the menu.
The reviews are from UK-based customers taken from websites such as JustEat and TripAdvisor.
Here are some of the best: