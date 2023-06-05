A Tiktok featuring an Australian man’s hilarious Bunnings-inspired dating profile has gone viral for all the right reasons.

The man, named Josh, created a dating profile on the matching app Hinge, which was then shared by TikTok user @bridgetdowdle.

Bridget shared that the audio, which was made to sound like a Bunnings ad, was “genuinely the best thing we’ve ever heard”.

In it you can hear the Bunnings jingle and some of the store’s slogans changed to fit the man’s dating personality.

Josh goes as far as to offer a “two-for-one deal on red flags” and a whopping “50 per cent off compliments”.

“Hate online dating, swipe swipe swipe, it sucks,” Josh says in the recording.

“Get on down to Josh’s DMs for 50 per cent off compliments and two-for-one deals on red flags. Everything you need to be a bit confused and pissed off.

“If you think you’ve had the worst best date, don’t worry - I’ll beat it by 10 per cent.

Josh’s Bunnings-inspired Hinge profile has gone viral. Credit: bridgetdowdle/TikTok

“Get on down to Josh’s DMs. Yes, I’m 25 and my mum wants to meet my girlfriend.

“Get on down to Josh’s mum’s house. Josh’s mum’s house! Red flags are just the beginning.”

The TikTok attracted almost half a million views - and the audio was apparently found when Bridget’s flatmate was on Hinge.

“This was on my roommates profile but she did give him a like!” she revealed.

The TikTok impressed many, with some even saying they would date Josh after hearing it.

“Josh’s got game,” one noted and another added, “That’s hilarious. If I was 25 I would definitely date him.”

A user also enjoyed “the way he sung Josh’s mum’s house!” and another said they might download the app just to track him down.

But one person said they thought they had dated the Josh in question before, sharing, “I’m 99% sure I went on a date with this guy and can confirm red flag king,” she said.