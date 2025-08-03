“We are a very regionally-focused brewery and Hawke’s Bay consumes most of our beer. We are so incredibly grateful to the people of Hawke’s Bay that have always supported us and cheered us on. They have helped us grow in so many ways.”
It is the first time in 18 years that one brewery has collected three beer category trophies.
Matt Smith said the team had been “hyper-focused” on the “little details” this year and had made “incremental steps towards brewing the best possible beer”.
“So having this feedback from some of the best judging palates in the country and winning these awards has been so validating.”
New Zealand’s brewers are embracing new ingredients and styles, head judge Tina Panoutsos said.
“We’ve seen different ingredients used creatively and represented across a range of styles from fruit and flavoured, European ales and experimental classes.
“There’s a trend toward using a range of fruits like the native Horopito and stone fruits to influence texture and complexity.”
Wellington brewery Garage Project added to its trophy cabinet, collecting four prizes and the highest number of medals of any entrant – 10 gold, 11 silver and six bronze.
Garage Project was also named Champion New Zealand Large Brewery and won two beer category trophies: British & European Ale and Wood & Barrel Aged.
Matakana independent brewery Sawmill won the Brewing Sustainability Award for the sixth consecutive year.