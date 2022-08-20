Advertisement

Recipe: Coffee and hazelnut cake by Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Ingredients

Icing

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20cm tin with baking paper.
  2. Sift the flour, cocoa, baking soda and sugar into a large bowl and add the hazelnuts.
  3. Combine the butter, eggs, coffee and yoghurt. Pour into the dry ingredients and combine. Pour into the tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove and cool.
  4. For the icing, place the butter in a bowl. Add icing sugar and coffee in two lots until smooth. Spread evenly over the cake and decorate with hazelnuts.
  • Serves: 8