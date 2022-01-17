Rebel Wilson has opened up about an embarrassing incident on the Life Uncut podcast. Photo / Getty

Rebel Wilson has revealed she was once forced to make an emergency toilet stop on someone's front lawn, in a real-life horror story reminiscent of an infamous scene in her movie Bridesmaids.

Speaking to Life Uncut's Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne for their podcast and debut KIIS Network radio show, the Australian actress admitted the cringe-worthy incident had occurred not long after the release of the hit 2011 comedy while she was living in a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles.

Wilson explained that it happened after she'd consumed a "whole pizza" and a two-litre bottle of Pepsi during a "down day" and was then feeling "more sad and depressed".

"I was like, 'Why did I go and eat all of that? So then I thought, I'm going to fix this, I'm going to go out for a walk'," she told Hockley and Byrne as part of the duo's Accidentally Unfiltered segment.

"I go on the hike, and it's uphill, and I felt very sluggish after eating, like, thousands of calories," Wilson explained, adding that she'd gotten an "instant feeling" that she needed to go to the toilet before realising she wouldn't be able to make it back to her apartment, located only a few streets away.

"It hit me, it was all inside – and it just had to come out," she said, describing her appearance at the time as "feral".

"I'm just in leggings, I don't look nice, I don't have any makeup on or whatever," Wilson explained.

The infamous Bridesmaids scene.

"I'd been in the movie Bridesmaids so I wasn't a superstar or anything, but I was kind of recognisable.

"So I was in a residential street … I was trying to hold it in, but I couldn't."

She said she'd been too mortified to knock on someone's door to ask to use their toilet: "So I thought, 'I'm going to have to go in someone's lawn.'

"Then I saw this nice house … It had a nice front garden, nicely mowed grass, and I just thought: 'that's the one.'"

The Pitch Perfect star quickly squatted near a bush in the yard – even though it "didn't provide much coverage" – before noticing a car pull up at the kerb outside the house.

Panicking, and thinking she was about to be sprung in the act, Wilson admitted she'd concocted a lie on the spot: "I'm still squatting on the front lawn, it's so disgusting, so my mind goes – 'If they come and saw something, I'm just going to scream that I'm pregnant.'"

Luckily, the driver made his way into the house next door and her cover was never blown.

"So I just pulled up my pants and left," Wilson explained.

The actress and comedian's cringe-worthy confession comes just days after she was spotted cheering on her rumoured new boyfriend, Aussie tennis pro Matt Reid at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

While Wilson is yet to publicly confirm the romance, the star set tongues wagging earlier this month with a series of Instagram snaps taken during a flirty game of doubles in Balmain with Hockley and her boyfriend, Jordan Thompson.

Wilson and Reid first sparked rumours back in August when they posed alongside Hockley on centre court at the US Open in New York.