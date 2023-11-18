The principal rule to party wear is to look good and feel good. Photo / 123rf

Party season is officially upon us. As the invitations come in and the bubbles flow a little more than usual, get ready to dress for any occasion that may arise. Typically, we see bright and bold summer colours, a touch of glamour or a glitzy bag adorning the revellers enjoying some after-hours fun. The principal rule to party wear is look good and feel good - no one wants a scratchy or uncomfortable ensemble to cramp their style so consider this when planning your outfit. Most of all, it’s a time to put your hair down and say cheers to the year that was – while looking fabulous of course.

A Nice Top With ...

We’ve all heard the phrase before but it might well be the best one in the books. A nice top with jeans or trousers is a foolproof outfit recipe.

Silk halter-neck top. Photo / Venroy

Venroy silk halter neck top $215.

Silk-linen halter top. Photo / Witchery

Witchery silk-linen halter top $169.90

Coop Tutu Cool To Care top. Photo / Trelise Cooper

Coop Tutu Cool To Care top $189

Durham top. Photo / Superette

Superette Durham top $169

Sparkle & shine

Nothing says party season like metallic hues or sequins. Look for elements of glitz and glamour and feel like the most important person in the room.

Metallic belted trousers. Photo / Storm

Storm metallic belted trousers $269

Sequin mini dress. Photo / Seed Heritage

Seed Heritage sequin mini dress $249.90

Sequin midi skirt. Photo / Zara

Zara sequin midi skirt $99.90

Bobby top. Photo / Knuefermann

Knuefermann Bobby top $165

Short & Sweet

Get that summer feeling and let your legs enjoy some airtime with these playful mini dresses. Try the latest fashion craze by popping trousers underneath for some layering and depth.

Arabella Rosette mini dress. Photo / Forever New

Forever New Arabella Rosette mini dress $190

Veneda wrap dress. Photo / Ruby

Ruby Veneda wrap dress $219

Sydney mini dress. Photo / Remain

Remain Sydney mini dress $260

Chante tunic dress. Photo / Tojha

Tojha Chante tunic dress approx. $205

Shimmy Shimmy

Have a disco moment and update an existing party outfit by adding a bold accessory.

Semi-precious hoop earrings. Photo / Witchery

Witchery semi-precious hoop earrings $199.90

Tash Oakley x Billini Milan heels. Photo / Billini

Tash Oakley x Billini Milan heels $122

Beaded bag. Photo / Glassons

Glassons beaded bag $30

Leah wedge heels. Photo / Seed Heritage

Seed Heritage Leah wedge heels $209.90

Stockists: Billini.com; Forevernew.co.nz; Glassons.com; Knuefermann.co.nz; Remain.co.nz; Rubynz.com; Seedheritage.com; Superette.co.nz; Tojha.com.au; Trelisecooperonline.com; Venroy.com.au; Witchery.co.nz; Zara.com.