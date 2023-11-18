Party season is officially upon us. As the invitations come in and the bubbles flow a little more than usual, get ready to dress for any occasion that may arise. Typically, we see bright and bold summer colours, a touch of glamour or a glitzy bag adorning the revellers enjoying some after-hours fun. The principal rule to party wear is look good and feel good - no one wants a scratchy or uncomfortable ensemble to cramp their style so consider this when planning your outfit. Most of all, it’s a time to put your hair down and say cheers to the year that was – while looking fabulous of course.
A Nice Top With ...
We’ve all heard the phrase before but it might well be the best one in the books. A nice top with jeans or trousers is a foolproof outfit recipe.
Venroy silk halter neck top $215.
Witchery silk-linen halter top $169.90
Coop Tutu Cool To Care top $189
Superette Durham top $169
Sparkle & shine
Nothing says party season like metallic hues or sequins. Look for elements of glitz and glamour and feel like the most important person in the room.
Storm metallic belted trousers $269
Seed Heritage sequin mini dress $249.90
Zara sequin midi skirt $99.90
Knuefermann Bobby top $165
Short & Sweet
Get that summer feeling and let your legs enjoy some airtime with these playful mini dresses. Try the latest fashion craze by popping trousers underneath for some layering and depth.
Forever New Arabella Rosette mini dress $190
Ruby Veneda wrap dress $219
Remain Sydney mini dress $260
Tojha Chante tunic dress approx. $205
Shimmy Shimmy
Have a disco moment and update an existing party outfit by adding a bold accessory.
Witchery semi-precious hoop earrings $199.90
Tash Oakley x Billini Milan heels $122
Glassons beaded bag $30
Seed Heritage Leah wedge heels $209.90
Stockists: Billini.com; Forevernew.co.nz; Glassons.com; Knuefermann.co.nz; Remain.co.nz; Rubynz.com; Seedheritage.com; Superette.co.nz; Tojha.com.au; Trelisecooperonline.com; Venroy.com.au; Witchery.co.nz; Zara.com.