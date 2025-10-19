Advertisement
Radio’s Sam Wallace opens up on hair transplant journey and confidence boost

Mitchell Hageman
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Coast radio host Sam Wallace is one of the many Kiwi men who have headed across the ditch for a hair transplant.

Warning: This article contains images of surgery

One radio conversation, two fellow gym-goers and a trip to Sydney later, Sam Wallace is one of many Kiwi men sporting a ‘new’ head of hair thanks to hair transplants. The Coast radio star tells Mitchell Hageman why men who are on the shouldn’t be afraid to take the leap.

