Radio star Azura Lane: ‘Acknowledge all your feelings, even the bad ones’

Flava host, Azura Lane, talks about her ambitions and her go-getter personality. Photo / Supplied

Azura Lane, 25, is Flava’s new Breakfast host (alongside Stacey Morrison and Mike Puru). Here she talks about the power of friendship and how her father and grandmother inspire her.

When I wake up, I usually think about what my day is going to look like, check my social media (lol). I check my to-do list, then do a little gratitude – in that order.

Presentation is important to me and always has been. I have a very glamorous Nana who worked in retail for almost 40 years and would never leave the house half-ready. Look good, feel good, you know?

I feel my best when I’m having fun. It’s at the core of who I am.

To keep fit and healthy I do boxing and walking. I walk every day if the weather allows it. I’m in denial about it, but I’m morphing more and more into my Nana – she has always been a big walker.

To keep mentally and emotionally healthy I exercise, talk to family and friends, and take it easy. “Taking it easy” was a hard thing for me to do for many years. I’d feel guilty if I wasn’t seizing every day. I now know that it is impossible to be operating at 100 per cent all the time. So I cut myself some slack if I don’t get everything done or I didn’t have the best show on air, and on days if I’m not feeling 100 per cent, I give myself an easy day. It’s not hard to move things around and say no to social commitments.

The best advice I’ve ever been given about life is to be passionate, be positive, and be patient.

If I wasn’t a radio host, I would be a teacher or work with youth. I had many incredible teachers who believed in me when no one else did and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today.

All my friends share similar values, it’s what bonds us as people. I would say I’m a very honest and loyal person, and I’m a full believer that good attracts good. I also value kindness, perseverance, and having a good work ethic – no excuses!

I’d describe myself as passionate, positive, loyal, and honest. I want to be just like my dad. I call him Peter Pan because he’s the boy who never grew up. He’s young at heart, has a big spirit, and doesn’t take life too seriously.

Azura Lane and her father, Stephen Lane. Photo / Supplied

As I get older, I realise you need to live in the present, the past is no longer here, and the future hasn’t happened yet. I used to live in my thoughts for many years, but with practice, I’m able to appreciate moments as they happen.

The people who have had the biggest impact on my life are my friends. I came from a broken home, so I spent a lot of time with my friends and their families. I have been so blessed over the years with their support, guidance, and kindness. No one ever judged me, they just took me as I am. Here’s to those lifelong friendships, and all my friends who are family.

My friends have described me as the “go hard or go home” type.

Imposter syndrome comes and goes, and as the years pass, I experience it less and less. It’s important not to ignore it when you feel it creeping in, but also don’t let it consume you. Acknowledge all your feelings, even the bad ones. I always say to my friends, when you’re happy you don’t say to yourself “Nah not now, I’ll be happy later”. The same goes for feelings of sadness, anger, or anxiety.

When the going gets tough, I tell myself that every bad thing I’ve experienced, I’ve survived, so this is no different. Besides, without experiencing anything bad, how would you know when the good is happening? We need things to turn to sh*t so that when we’re experiencing something good, we recognise it.

Azura Lane and her grandmother, Lorraine Hicks. Photo / Supplied

An ambition of mine is to see the world and have a family. The reason it isn’t work-related is because I couldn’t imagine being any happier in my career. I obviously hope that I continue to connect with thousands of people for years to come on radio, and maybe dabble in TV, but to even be in this space is a blessing.

I will always put my hand up for things outside my comfort zone, and I’m never too proud to get my hands dirty.

The things that make me happiest are the beach, sunshine, family, friends, trying new things, and a good meal. I love food. I will genuinely plan travel around restaurants.

On Sundays, you’ll find me at Central Flea Market in Balmoral (every second weekend). Followed by the beach if the weather allows it. Then, watching some average movie with a good meal.

My best life hack is: never go to the supermarket hungry.