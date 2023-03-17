Rachel Hunter yoga retreat: Waiver releases supermodel from death blame

Rachel Hunter practising yoga in the pursuit of wellness for herself and others.

Keen yogis seeking wellness and meditation tips from Kiwi supermodel Rachel Hunter at a retreat this weekend have first had to sign a document releasing the star from any responsibility if they die or sustain personal injuries as a result of her negligence.

Hunter, 53, is leading a four-day weekend of “breathwork, meditation and yoga” at Parohe Island Retreat on Kawau Island.

The retreat information states that Hunter will lead the weekend, entitled “Ritual of Elements/True Nature” and participants will “practice in nature on the amazing yoga-purposed platforms, and the private marina”.

“Here we get to relax, reset and relate to the elements,” said Hunter on the retreat website.

Rachel Hunter. Photo / Paddy Foss

“The nature that is within us and that is externally at play all the time in the world we live in.

“Elements of Being is relating to the foundations within us and external making up this divine play we dance in.

“This weekend is a translation and a shared experience from my dance with the elements.

“For all, it is a personal journey. So please come with openness and fluidity. Also with this work sometimes there is connection to the teachings sometimes not. This is all personal experience. So there are no expectations.”

The weekend pricing ranges from $2495 to $3495 per person.

Participants must sign a “release, waiver and indemnity” document before attending.

It states that in signing they “hereby release, hold harmless, indemnify and waive any claims” the company running the retreat and its members “including Rachel Hunter” as well as “directors, officers, contractors, employees, volunteers, agents, executors, administrators, successors, family members”.

Rachel Hunter is leading a four-day weekend of “breathwork, meditation and yoga” at Parohe Island Retreat on Kawau Island. Photo / Paddy Foss

It also removes those parties from “any liability and damages arising from death or personal injuries, including the contraction of Covid-19 or other communicable diseases” caused ”including as a result of Rachel Hunter’s negligence”.

“You are releasing the Released Parties at your own risk and you agree to forfeit any and all forms of legal recourse which may be available to you, including but not limited to any form of damages, as a result of your participation in the activities,” the document states.

“You agree that this provision applies to you, your family, heirs, executors or anyone else who may be able to bring a legal action on your behalf in the future.”

Each morning of the retreat starts with a 7am meditation session then yoga - with a “fruit break” between.

There is plenty of free time for attendees to ”use the paddle boards, kayaks, archery, golf, swim, sauna, or walk the tracks at Parohe” before afternoon activities including a question and answer session with Hunter, talks, breathwork and more meditation.

Group dinners follow before the group “gather around outdoor fire” in an area called “the Enchantment”.

Rachel Hunter has been training at the Sattva Yoga Academy in the foothills of the Himalayas. Photo/Instagram

The organiser stated the waiver “must be read, understood and signed off on, in order for you to be able to take part in your registered event/s with Rachel Hunter”.

The entire waiver spans more than 1400 words.

“The purpose of this release and waiver is to openly communicate the risks of practising yoga together, either in person or online, and have you release Rachel Hunter of any liability,” it states.

“Please be aware that if you do not sign this waiver and agree to its terms, you will not be permitted to participate in any classes.”

The retreat this weekend is sold out.

Hunter has spent many years teaching and leading events after training as a yoga and meditation teacher in India.

She - alongside daughter Renee Stewart, who is also a trained yoga teacher - has run retreat events in Bali and other places around the world.

Hunter spoke to the Herald last year about her wellbeing journey.

“I’ve been on this journey with spirituality since I was born,” she explained.

Renee Stewart, Rachel Hunter and Jacqui Hunter-Monk having family fun in LA.

“My mum was into tarot, Buddhism, Mormonism, born-again Christianity, we did the whole thing.

“Before she passed away, I asked her, ‘What did you regret?’ And she said, ‘I really regret not being fully who I wanted to be’.”

Inspired, Hunter took a pilgrimage to India, not only to help her move through the grief, but to follow her heart into yoga.

She’d been practising for 12 years by that stage, and although she didn’t set out to teach, she went through a stage of questioning the direction of her life.

“You go through grief and fear, to what is my purpose? Where am I? What am I doing?” she said.

“All these questions arise at certain points in our life. And it usually brings us to our knees somewhere along the line. It’s always been in me.

“It’s just that the modelling was part of the journey at the beginning.”