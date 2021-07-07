Quiet town disrupted by 'screaming and moaning' from swingers' festival

A small UK town is furious after being disrupted by "screaming and moaning" noises coming from a swingers' festival at the weekend. Photo / 123rf

A small UK town is furious after being disrupted by "screaming and moaning" noises coming from a swingers' festival at the weekend. Photo / 123rf

A small UK town is furious after being disrupted by "screaming and moaning" noises coming from a swingers' festival at the weekend.

Neighbours of a venue where the four-day Swingathon event was held said they had their rural peace shattered by numerous and lengthy wails and groans.

According to Swingathon, the event included wet T-shirt competitions, a mobile dungeon and fetish "demonstrations".

According to the website, the festival also featured a sweet bar, outdoor cinema, and clay pigeon shooting. There was also a Mr and Miss Swingathon contest.

Four hundred tickets were sold to the event in Oasby, Lincolnshire, taking place from Thursday to Sunday in large open fields.

The X-rated event's organisers said the venue was only open to people who had tickets, or at least three personal verifications of their Fabswingers profile.

Unconfirmed reports suggested there was a lack of social distancing and hygiene facilities at the event.

One Swingerthon ticket holder told the Mirror: "There is a lack of loos and washing facilities, and no social distancing so it isn't Covid safe.

"Everyone was asked to take a test so that doesn't worry me."

A small UK town is furious after being disrupted by "screaming and moaning" noises coming from a swingers' festival at the weekend. Photo / 123rf

Guests were not given the address of the venue until after tickets were bought, and were told they must take a lateral flow test 48 hours before arriving at the event.

A council spokesperson said: "A licence application was correctly issued, for a bar and regulated entertainment up to 11pm in association with what was described as 'private camping for a private camping club'.

"So long as the event is conducted within the restrictions of the Temporary Event Notice in place, and in a lawful manner, there is nothing more for the Council to do in respect of this event.

"Ultimately the event organiser is responsible for ensuring the event is compliant and runs safely."