Queen's servant jailed for stealing royal memorabilia worth thousands, selling it on eBay

Adamo Canto stole dozens of items from the Queen's household. Photo / Victoria Jones via AP

One of the Queen's servants has been jailed for stealing royal memorabilia worth around £100,000 ($188,943 NZD) from Buckingham Palace.

Adamo Canto, 37, stole several items including signed photos of William and Kate and a photo album from a banquet held for Donald Trump's state visit, reports the Daily Mail.

Canto, a catering assistant, sold some of the stolen items on eBay for a fraction of what they were actually worth. He made over £7,700 ($14,548 NZD) from selling 37 of them, including a Companion of the Order of the Bath medal belonging to retired navy vice-admiral Sir Anthony Johnstone-Burt for £350 ($661).

Police found a "significant quantity" of stolen items from the royal household at Canto's quarters in the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace, the court heard.

Canto admitted three counts of theft by an employee and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

The court heard Canto, who had worked in the Buckingham Palace kitchens since 2015, stole the items between November 2019 and August 2020.

Around 77 items he took from the palace shop, others from the linen room, staff lockers, the Royal Collection ticket office, the Duke of York's storeroom and the Queen's Gallery shop.

The stolen items included a brooch, a Buckingham Palace limited edition pocket watch and two gold pocket watch necklaces.

He took other luxury items including silk pyjamas, a Tiffany's sterling pen, and a bespoke Samsung mobile phone made for the Duke of York. The "world's first folding mobile phone" was sold to an American buyer for under £600 ($1,133 NZD) and is one of 65 items which remain un-recovered.

Judge David Tomlinson heard that the stolen items were of "varying degrees of uniqueness" and were sold for well under their true value.

"The fact remains that the material value of all that you stole comfortably exceeds £10,000," he said.

"You were in some financial difficulty and found that this was the way out ... I have unfortunately come to the conclusion that these offences are so serious that only a sentence of immediate custody is justified."

Defence lawyer Howard Cohen argued Canto should be given a lighter sentence because of a "sheltered upbringing".

Cohen said, "The court is dealing with a man 37 years of age who was of impeccable character prior to his offending.

"Character references provided by his employers attest to his professionalism trustworthiness and honesty.

"[He] acted entirely out of character by committing the offences with which the court ha to deal this afternoon and has made the most of his life prior to coming to London to be useful to those who need his professional help and assistance."

Cohen said Canto moved to London in 2015 to work in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace, but soon racked up debts.

"His pay at the palace was minimal and he felt it was difficult for him to sustain the lifestyle he wanted to adhere to."

Cohen said the thefts were not "sophisticated criminal work. He used his own name, his own contact details and email address on eBay, and therefore it was not difficult to source the criminal activity to this defendant.

"This was an opportunist who breached the trust endowed upon him through the course of his employment and as a result now bitterly genuinely and deeply regrets his actions."

Cohen said Canto was "naive and unworldly" and would struggle to cope in jail.

Canto bowed his head in the dock as he heard his sentence to eight months' imprisonment.