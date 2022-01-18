Queen's residence vandalised with 'paedo home' graffiti

Vandals wrote "paedo house" and "burn Tory scum" in spray paint on the wall outside the historic building. Photo / Getty Images

Vandals wrote "paedo house" and "burn Tory scum" in spray paint on the wall outside the historic building. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen's Scottish residence has become the site of a graffiti attack.

According to the Daily Mail, police were called in to Her Majesty's Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday after vandals wrote "paedo house" and "burn Tory scum" in spray paint on the wall outside the historic building.

« Vandals graffitied the words 'paedo home' on the wall outside the Queen's Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse » pic.twitter.com/rcRoJdNYqD — Juliette ( Meghan’s Version ) (@SussexDetectiv1) January 17, 2022

The tagging follows last week's ruling by a US court that legal action against Prince Andrew could continue by Virginia Giuffre, who claims the royal abused her when she was 17.

And while the prince continues to deny the accusations, Buckingham Palace released a statement last week announcing The Duke of York would be returning his military titles and royal patronages back to the Queen.

Meanwhile, social media users have slammed the graffiti attack on the Scottish palace. A Glasgow law student posted a photo of the graffiti to Twitter with the caption:

"This was photographed at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh earlier today. We must condemn and confront the mindless acts of vandalism and hatred."

It has received over 200 likes while others have commented: "Civic and Joyous Scottish Nationalism writ large" and "Appalling vandalism. There are no excuses for it at all, it's criminality whether or not it suits your political party of choice. I really do hope the one who did this is caught and dealt with."

According to the Daily Mail, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that "Police received a report of vandalism on an external wall at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh which happened between 4pm on Saturday, 15 January and 8am on Sunday, 16 January, 2022" and are asking locals to come forward with any information.