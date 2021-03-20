Queen's official Trooping the Colour parade cancelled for second year in a row

The Queen's annual do has been cancelled again. Photo / Getty Images

For the second year running, the Queen has been forced to cancel her official Trooping the Colour birthday parade in London.

Her Majesty, 94, was planning to hold the annual event in the capital on June 12 to mark her official birthday.

But after consulting the government and other parties it was confirmed the parade had been cancelled.

The decision was made due to the UK continuing its struggle with Covid-19.

Plans for an alternative event are now being considered, including a parade in Windsor where the Queen has been isolating.

"Following consultation with Government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen's Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

"Options for an alternative Parade, in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, are being considered.

"The annual Garter service, usually held in June, will not take place this year."

It's the Queen's second time she's had to cancel the parade.

Last year, she instead enjoyed a stripped-back socially distanced ceremony to honour her birthday.

For the first time in 125 years the ceremony took place at Windsor Castle.

Usually, more than 1700 troops and 400 musicians take part in the event performing at London's Horse Guards Parade in front of tens of thousands of fans.

Last year's stripped back event saw less than 100 Welsh guards participate in the parade.

It was previously reported the Queen had invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to her 95th birthday celebrations in the first royal reunion since Megxit.

Meghan has previously attended, joining Kate Middleton on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

But plans for her appearance were dropped following the couple's interview with Oprah.