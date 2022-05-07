Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have confirmed they will be attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with their children. Photo / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace is taking drastic measures to ensure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't "exploit" any of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee events.

After months of speculation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement on Friday confirming they will be attending the jubilee with their children.

Now, a "well-placed" source has told The Sun the Palace has a plan to manage the arrival of the California based royals.

"While the family are delighted Harry and Meghan are coming, there is a real fear of tension, especially over any Netflix crew. There are concerns tension could explode if the Netflix team comes to the UK and tries to exploit their opportunities."

"The worry is they will push it and try to gain access to areas of jubilee celebration events where they can film Harry and Meghan and their children.

"Even if they accept that their Netflix crew can't go into Buckingham Palace to film, they could cause problems – and at the very least cause a major distraction.

"Senior courtiers believe that Netflix will see it as one big opportunity to exploit their mega-millions agreement with the couple.

"So a team of palace aides will be on standby to keep a very close eye on the crew, and act as minders if needs be."

Buckingham Palace has revealed the jubilee balcony appearance will be limited to "working royals" only. Photo / Getty Images

The source also said courtiers have made it clear Netflix will not be allowed camera access to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and other royal properties, but crew members would be allowed to shadow the Duke and Duchess in VIP areas at public events.

A second source revealed to the publication the Duke and Duchess' decision to attend the jubilee came after Prince Charles gave some words of encouragement to his estranged son.

The source said: "The Queen will have thought very carefully about the line-up and the announcement.

"The celebrations are to mark her 70 years of service, so it seemed right that the balcony appearance is restricted to those currently serving the Queen.

"And while the timing of Harry and Meghan's statement raised eyebrows, it also came after some discussions between Charles and his son."

"The Prince of Wales told Harry, in an encouraging way, he felt they should be there to honour The Queen."

The news comes after Buckingham Palace released a statement on Friday announcing there would be a limit on who could make a public appearance on the palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony and confirmed only "working royals" would appear.

This means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew have been barred from the appearance.

Despite the recent decision sources claim there is another opportunity for the couple to appear on the balcony if an impromptu gathering is held after the jubilee pageant final on June 5.