The Queen's eldest dog Candy likes to make appearances for the cameras. Photo / AP

Queen Elizabeth II was interrupted by a canine gate-crasher as she viewed mementos from her reign ahead of the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

While the monarch inspected the memorabilia, including cards and artwork sent in by children and other members of the public to congratulate her on earlier anniversaries, one of her dogs trotted into the room at Windsor Castle.

Candy — a cross between a dachshund and a corgi, known as a dorgi — lapped the room and inspected a small group of reporters on hand.

The Queen giving Candy a pat. Photo / AP

"And where did you come from? I know what you want," the queen chirped as Candy came over.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Friday February 4, 2022. Photo / AP

The event was held two weeks ago but announced by the palace on Friday ahead of the milestone on Sunday.

This year The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, marking 7⃣0⃣ years as Monarch.



To begin the celebrations, Her Majesty viewed a selection of cards, letters and artwork sent to her by children and other members of the public to mark this, and previous, Jubilees. pic.twitter.com/SPEQskmUtK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 4, 2022

The Queen also viewed a finger-print portrait created by school children in Leicestershire and a card reading ‘Ma-am you’re the tops!’ that were sent in for the Golden Jubilee.



The items have been saved in the Royal Archives at Windsor Castle for posterity. pic.twitter.com/6bvAJ3XYBQ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 4, 2022

The Queen has three dogs: the elderly Candy, a young corgi called Muick, and a corgi puppy which replaced another puppy that died unexpectedly last year.

Candy made an appearance at another event earlier this year, taking a star turn when the Queen held a face-to-face audience with the outgoing armed forces chief, General Nick Carter, in November.