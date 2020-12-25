Queen's Christmas message: Outrage over 'creepy' deepfake version

A fake version of the Queen's Christmas speech has been slammed by Brits.

UK's Channel 4 is set to air a "deepfake" version of the monarch's annual speech, in which an impostor Queen reveals Prince Andrew's travel plans and what she really thinks about Prince Harry.

The teaser shows Her Majesty dancing on a table and revealing her penchant for "Netflix and Phil".

The "monarch" then goes on to address her son Andrew, who is embroiled in a sex scandal, and grandson Harry and his wife Meghan's move to Canada and then Los Angeles.

"Which is why I was so saddened by the departure of Harry and Meghan. There are few things more hurtful than someone telling you they prefer the company of Canadians," says the character.

"But at least I still have my beloved Andrew close by. It seems unlikely he'll be heading to North America any time soon."

Channel 4 claims the video is meant to be a "warning" to Brits against the use of "deepfake" technology, which is able to swap people's faces with others to create fictional situations that appear real.

It's since sparked outrage on Twitter - with some accusing the broadcaster of "plumbing new depths" with the tongue-in-cheek portrayal.

T"hat is so creepy. You remember that the Queen is a real person, actually alive and all that? Not just a character to play with?" one person wrote.

"Ffs. Channel 4 missing the mood of the country and plumbing new depths in the name of 'comedy'. Would rather watch her inspiring speech from lockdown than this," wrote another.

A third added: "I've not been a fan of the royal family for a long time, but the way CH4 are doing this is utterly distasteful and downright diabolical. CH4 aren't attacking her for her deeds, they're attacking her because she's the head of state for a country CH4 despises."