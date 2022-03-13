Prince Harry recently announced he will not be attending his grandfather's memorial at the end of March. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry recently announced he will not be attending his grandfather's memorial at the end of March. Photo / Getty Images

According to royal experts, Queen Elizabeth has had to face a harsh reality this week.

Following Prince Harry's decision not to attend his late grandfather Prince Philip's memorial at Westminster Abbey on March 29, the Queen is now "unlikely" to ever meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams reportedly told The Sun Online that, "it is increasingly unlikely" the Queen will ever meet the 9-month-old, continuing on to say, "If they don't bring Lili over, then obviously that won't happen. It's all something that's clearly not going to be resolved in the foreseeable future.

"And it doesn't seem like they're going to come over."

Prince Harry, who reportedly feels "unsafe" in the UK following his tax-payer funded police security being pulled, claims he will visit the Queen "as soon as possible".

Prince Harry has brought a legal challenge against the Home Office after being told he would not be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting the UK from the US – despite him offering to pay for it himself.

Harry is challenging the decision made by the executive committee for the protection of royalty and public figures (Ravec) from February 2020, which has delegated powers from the Home Office.

Prince Harry and Meghan with their children Archie and Lilibet. Photo / Twitter

Fitzwilliams also noted, "I can only assume he expects to win his court case. He made an affectionate comment to the Queen personally. He must mean he expects to win the case.

"Whether he does win the case or not is a completely different matter."

Queen Elizabeth may never meet her great-grandaughter in light of Prince Harry's legal battle. Photo / Getty Images

The Sussexes lost tax-payer-funded police protection after stepping down as working royals before moving to the United States in 2020, claiming their decision was due to "unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media".

In a recent court hearing, lawyers for Prince Harry said that the British royal is unwilling to bring his children to his homeland because it is not safe.

Saying he wants to be able to pay for the protection as his private security team in the US doesn't have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information.

Meanwhile, the British Government hit back with their lawyer, Robert Palmer stating that the Duke's claim was "unarguable and unmeritorious".

A decision is yet to be made by the court.