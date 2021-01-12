Queen planning her royal return: 'We are all hoping this year will be different'

The Queen is keen to get back to work.

She's received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and has apparently been busy making plans to return to work once the UK's national lockdown lifts, reports Fox News.

Royal expert and Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl told the outlet that the Queen, 94, is eager to get back to her official duties as she's spent much of last year in isolation, but she's waiting until she can do it safely.

A source told Nicholl, "There's a keenness for Her Majesty to get back to doing what she does best, being visible.

"Her belief has always been 'You have to be seen to be believed' and that is still very much Her Majesty's view. She has had to reign from a screen for much of last year, we are all hoping this year will be different."

Nicholl claims the royal family are set for a reunion at Trooping the Colour later in the year in celebration of the Queen's 95th birthday. Palace aides have also said she's hoping to be able to attend other engagements this year.

But Buckingham Palace has canned all summer garden parties due to the pandemic.

Last weekend, a palace spokesperson confirmed that the Queen and Prince Philip had both received vaccinations from a "household doctor at Windsor Castle".

The Queen wanted to inform the public of this to "prevent inaccuracies and further speculation."

It's not clear which one was given to the royals, but the palace said "no other details will be shared".

The Queen has been a beacon of hope for Britons since the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the UK and around the globe last year.

The Queen is ready to get back to her royal duties this year. Photo / Getty Images

She addressed the public in a rare television appearance last year.

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," she said.

"A time of disruption in the life of our country; a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

The Queen also paid tribute to the National Health Service and others in essential services, together with around 750,000 people who volunteer to help the vulnerable.

"I want to thank everyone on the NHS frontline, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all," she said.

"I'm sure the nation will join me in ensuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."

Her most recent New Year's Eve address declared "better days will return".

Last April, Prince Charles confirmed that he had coronavirus. He and his wife Camilla self-isolated in Scotland and soon recovered.

It was later reported that Prince William had also contracted the virus.

Last Christmas was the first time in decades that the Queen and Philip spent the holiday at Windsor Castle instead of their Sandringham estate with family.