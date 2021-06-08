Queen offers Prince Harry 'olive branch' lunch invitation following birth of Lilibet

It's a girl! Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate birth of Lilibet 'Lili' Diana. Video / Getty

Her Majesty the Queen has been the centre of bombshell claims of recent months, but it appears she doesn't hold a grudge.

The Queen, who was accused of handing down "genetic pain and suffering" has reportedly invited her grandson, Prince Harry, to join her for lunch at Windsor Castle.

The lunch date is set to coincide with his visit to the UK for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue next month.

"It's a typically magnanimous gesture by Her Majesty," a courtier told Richard Eden for the Daily Mail. "The lunch will be a chance for them to talk things through."

It is believed the invitation was made before the birth of the Duke and Duchess's daughter last Friday.

The couple announced that they had called her Lilibet after the Queen's family nickname, with her middle name Diana, being a tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry attend at the annual Chelsea Flower show. Photo / Getty Images

While Harry is set to leave their Montecito, California abode and travel back for Diana's statue unveiling, Meghan is expected to stay behind with baby Lilibet and their 2-year-old son, Archie.

It looks to be the first solo official meeting with his grandmother since he and Meghan announced that they were quitting Britain more than a year ago.

When Harry attended the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, he spoke to the Queen only outdoors with other members of the Royal Family.

There is a lot on the line for the pair to discuss after Harry and Meghan's now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple made a string of distressing claims about the family and accused an unnamed royal of racism.

Harry has since blamed his family for his mental anguish and said shared that just the thought of flying back to London was enough to fill him with dread.

The Queen has made clear that Harry and Meghan will be "much-loved family members".