Queen mourns deaths of two ladies-in-waiting just weeks apart

Lady Diana Farnham (L) - who served as the Queen's lady of the bedchamber for 34 years - died at age 90 on December 29. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Diana Farnham (L) - who served as the Queen's lady of the bedchamber for 34 years - died at age 90 on December 29. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Diana Farnham - who served as the Queen's lady of the bedchamber for 34 years - died at age 90 on December 29, and her death has left the Queen feeling "very sad".

A royal source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "Everyone loved Lady Farnham, she was always so good-humoured. She was also a very glamorous and attractive woman."

Lady Farnham rode alongside the Queen on the way to the Diamond Jubilee service in 2012, and she was considered to be a major figure in the royal household.

The insider added: "She was always very generous to new people joining the household."

Lady Farnham's death came just weeks after Ann Fortune FitzRoy, the Duchess of Grafton, - another of the Queen's ladies-in-waiting - died on December 3.

The duchess was the monarch's Mistress of the Robes from 1967 until her death, at the age of 101.

The source reflected: "It has not been a good year for the Queen - losing her husband and then the Duchess of Grafton and now Lady Farnham.

"They were dear friends who supported the Queen on official duties. Unfortunately, a sad consequence of living a long life is that you have to say goodbye to a lot of people you care about."

The Queen actually spoke about personal heartbreak during her Christmas speech.

The Queen spoke about her personal heartbreak during her Christmas speech in December. Photo / Getty Images

The 95-year-old monarch - whose husband, Prince Philip, died in April, aged 99 - said in her TV message: "Of course for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness - some mourning the loss of those dear to them and others missing friends and family members distanced for safety, when all they really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a

squeeze of the hand.

"If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers."