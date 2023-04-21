Prince William and Kate Middleton have left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children out of their birthday tribute to the late Queen. Photo / Instagram

Prince William and Kate Middleton have left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children out of their birthday tribute to the late Queen. Photo / Instagram

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a touching unseen photograph of Queen Elizabeth II with her great-grandchildren on what would’ve been the late monarch’s 97th birthday.

However, some notable royals are absent from the picture, according to news.com.au.

The Instagram post by Kensington Palace shows the great-grandmother surrounded by William and Kate’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Also featured in the sweet tribute is Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Lena Tindall, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Lucas Tindall and Savannah Phillips.

But missing from the snapshot are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - who were in the US when the picture was taken at Balmoral in August, just before the Queen passed away.

“Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday,” the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote in the caption of the throwback photo taken by Kate.

Meghan Markle with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Photo / Twitter

“This photograph — showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren — was taken at Balmoral last summer.”

When Queen Elizabeth died, she had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A follower commented on the post saying, “Harry’s children could have been in this too … I bet he regrets for his children’s lasting memories”.

Various social media users pointed out the absence of Archie and Lilibet, while others observed that Princess Eugenie’s son, August, and Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna, were also not included in the never-seen-before pic.

This follows the news released by Buckingham Palace that Prince Harry would be attending the King’s coronation in May alone.

Prince William, Princess Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis pose for their annual Christmas card. Photo / Matt Porteous

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” Buckingham Palace revealed in April.

The picture was to celebrate the Queen’s “life and legacy”, the royal family shared on Friday.

Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, Duchess of York, also paid tribute to her former mother-in-law, revealing that she missed the late monarch “more than words”.

She said: “Today would have been Her Late Majesty the Queen’s 97th birthday and I will spend the day thinking of her.

“For over 70 years she was a constant, steadfast presence in our national life.

“For me, she was a wonderful mother-in-law, friend and Adviser. I miss her more than words.”

Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, just three months after celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.



