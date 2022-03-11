Buckingham Palace released a statement revealing Queen Elizabeth will not be attending the Commonwealth Day Service. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth will not attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey next week.

People has reported the Queen's absence is not due to illness but comfort around travel as her majesty has been using a walking cane since October last year and has recently complained of mobility issues.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, it was revealed the monarch, who has recently recovered from Covid, will instead be represented by her son and heir, Prince Charles.

"After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, The Queen has asked The Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday,"

The statement continued, "The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead."

Prince Charles will be accompanied by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen's first cousin, Princess Alexandra.

Unfortunately, after a Covid diagnosis, the Queen's cousin, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will no longer attend.

Commonwealth Day is celebrated every year and observed by millions of people in the Commonwealth including the Pacific, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas.

Queen Elizabeth tested positive for Covid in late February and was said to experience "mild cold-like symptoms" as she continued with light duties.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said, "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Following the Queen's diagnosis, she returned to work, leading two video calls with ambassadors from Andorra and Chad.

A photo was snapped showing the impeccably put together royal on screen talking to the ambassador of Andorra, Carles Jordana Madero, at Buckingham Palace, before engaging in discussions with Kedella Younous Hamidi from the Republic of Chad.