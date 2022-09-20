The procession and state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Video / NZ Herald

Rare, behind-the-scenes pictures have revealed how members of the Queen's Guard recover between gruelling lying-in-state shifts.

Just as the elite soldiers guarded the Queen in life, so they did after her death, as they stood watch over the sovereign's coffin around the clock during her lying-in-state in the lead-up to Monday's funeral.

Throughout history, the guards in their famous bearskin hats have gained notoriety for their stony faces, unwavering dedication and immaculate composure.

But a recent series of pictures released by the UK Ministry of Defence reveals a largely unseen – and surprisingly human – side to the guards.

The UK Armed Forces are continuing to honour their Commander-in-Chief of 70 years, Her Majesty The Queen, as they stand vigil alongside The King's Body Guard. pic.twitter.com/1iJi4xGGbJ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 18, 2022

"The UK Armed Forces are continuing to honour their Commander-in-Chief of 70 years, Her Majesty The Queen," the Ministry said.

The photos, taken of the men resting between shifts, show them with shoes and jackets off, lounging in the parliament building.

Other snaps show men napping and some smiling guards are shown dressing their fellow soldiers as their next shift approaches.

His Majesty's Body Guard of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, the Royal Company of Archers and the Yeomen of the Guard have guarded the coffin through recent vigils and the Queen's funeral, switching places every 20 minutes at her lying-in-state.

Earlier this week, video footage captured the dramatic moment a member of the Royal Guard collapsed near Her Majesty's coffin in front of mourners who had gathered to say their final goodbyes.

The people behind the parade who are perfecting every fine detail.



Fittings, stitchings and badges for every person who stands on parade to honour Her Majesty The Queen, are prepared by our military tailors before the funeral on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Ku1UAr0eTy — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 18, 2022

Speaking before the funeral, Lance Sergeant Wordsworth from First Battalion Coldstream Guards detailed the preparation for the Queen's funeral.

He described days of standing guard and rehearsals for the funeral day.

"For the funeral of Her Majesty, I am involved in doing the street lining. We're also lining the route to St George's Chapel for when the Queen comes down," he said to the Ministry of Defence.

"On Wednesday, September 14, I was part of the Guard of Honour at Buckingham Palace when the coffin was received, and then when Her Majesty left to be taken in the procession to Westminster Hall.

"Obviously this has been planned for, and you can see how many people are with us, how it is trying to get them working in unison, but as a battalion. This is our bread and butter."

The guard described the immense honour it was to take part in the Queen's farewell.

"This is one of the biggest occasions, as sad as it may be, you're not going to define anything more in your army career than starting as a Queen's guard and probably finishing as a King's guard."