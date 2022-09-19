Will Harry, Meghan and Andrew lose access to their royal residences? Photo / Getty Images

As King Charles turns his attention to his new role and reviews, among many things, grand homes held by the royal family, it appears the residences of Harry and Meghan and Prince Andrew could be taken off their hands.

According to the Sun, Charles' ascension to the British throne means he is now the landlord of an impressive property portfolio, including Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage and Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge, a Grade-II listed home in Windsor Great Park.

The King will, of course, have the pick of the bricks and is expected to maintain Clarence House, in which he has resided since 2003, as his London residence.

The King is expected to maintain Clarence House, in which he has resided since 2003, as his London residence. Photo / Getty Images

And while Buckingham Palace will likely still be used for "banquets, receptions and investitures", the rest of the royal real estate is said to be up for a shuffle.

The Sun reports those most likely to see their residences re-assigned are Prince Andrew, who has lived at the 30-room Royal Lodge since 2007 and Harry and Meghan who moved into Frogmore Cottage in April 2019 following extensive renovations and just before the arrival of their son, Archie.

But when they stepped down as senior royals the following year, they left the five-bedroom cottage that had been gifted to them by the Queen.

They have since moved to the US and made what appears to be a permanent home in Santa Barbara, California, purchasing a Montecito Mansion allegedly for NZD$21.8 million.

Royal Lodge in Windsor has been home to Prince Andrew for almost 20 years. Photo / Getty Images

Beyond the homes of the disgraced Duke of York and the absent Harry and Meghan, there is still plenty of property to go around.

The King also acquires Sandringham, Highgrove House, Balmoral and Windsor Castle.

Sandringham may be used by the new monarch in the same way his mother did, as a place to escape to, especially in winter.

However, as the Sun notes, the King has his own holiday home which he may prefer to continue using.

There's also Highgrove House, which was Charles' family residence from 1980 and a place he used to spend weekends with Princess Diana and their sons, William and Harry.

However, it is rumoured Camilla, the Queen Consort, is not fond of the place due to its ties to her husband's first marriage.

Highgrove House was a family home for Charles, Princess Diana and their sons, William and Harry. Photo / Getty Images

Then there's the vast and domineering Windsor Castle in Berkshire. But according to the Sun, the King is not a fan of the place and may offer it to William and Kate, the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

As for his mother's beloved Balmoral, where she is said to have spent many happy summers with her husband, Prince Philip, and then her final days, rumour has it the King intends to turn the castle into a museum as a tribute to the Queen.