The Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time early today, to make her final journey along crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There Britain's longest-serving monarch is lying in state for the world to mourn. Video / Supplied

A map released by the UK Government has revealed the horrendously long line mourning Brits will have to queue in, in a bid to farewell Queen Elizabeth II as she lays in State.

Mourners wanting to see the Queen's coffin have been told to expect to wait as long as 35 hours in line.

Palace officials estimated the line would be "miles long". Currently, the line is more than 8km long.

Culture secretary Michelle Donelan told Tory lawmakers in a group chat, "Queues could be up to 30 hours as we are obviously expecting and planning for unprecedented demand".

The Mirror went on to report that more than 750,000 mourning members of the public are expected to queue to see the late Queen who will lie in state in Westminster until her funeral on September 19.

According to the map, the end of the queue begins at Southwall Park before snaking along the River Thames waterfront.

The queue to see the Queen's coffin is more than 8km long with a wait time of more than 30 hours. Photo / UK Govt

The line takes you past City Hall and London Bridge, close to The Shard. You continue past Barkside Pier before eventually making your way past the National Theatre.

After passing the National Theatre the line continues along near the London Eye before heading past St Thomas' Hospital.

You eventually cross the River Thames where you will reach the entrance of the Palace of Westminster where you will enter Westminster Hall to view the Queen's coffin.

According to the Times, several mourners have already passed out after waiting for hours, with authorities handing out foil blankets as temperatures plunged.

The Queen's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening (Wednesday afternoon NZT). Photo / AP

The line to see the coffin will be open 24 hours a day and the Mirror has reported port-a-potties will be placed along the queue route.

People have been warned, "You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving," as reported by the news outlet.

The public will not be able to view the coffin for long because of the queue.

It is the first time London is expected to be "full" and as such the Government has brought in 1500 soldiers to help man the queue alongside 10,000 police officers.

Pallbearers from The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II past Camilla, Kate, Sophie and Meghan. Photo / Oli Scarff, Pool via AP

STRICT RULES AROUND SEEING QUEEN'S COFFIN

Mourners have been told they will need a wristband to enter the queue and will not be able to take large bags, food and drinks or tributes into the palace.

Visitors will go through airport-style security and only bags smaller than 40cm x 30xm x 20cm are allowed. If you have a larger bag, you will have to leave it at the bag drop facility, but you will leave your belongings there at your own risk as space is not guaranteed.

Banned items include:

• Flasks or water bottles, except clear water bottles. Clear water bottles must be emptied of their contents before you enter the security search point at the Palace of Westminster.

• Food and liquid of any kind. Any food or liquids must be consumed in the queue or disposed of before you enter the security search point at the Palace of Westminster.

• Flowers or other tribute items (including candles, soft toys and photographs). These items can't be taken into or left in the Palace of Westminster. Floral tributes only should be taken to the dedicated floral tribute area in Green Park.

• Sharp items, including knives, Swiss Army knives, scissors, cutlery and screwdrivers.

• Personal defence equipment or any object that could be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety, including personal defence sprays.

• Paint sprays, padlocks, chains, climbing gear and dangerous or hazardous items.

• Fireworks, smoke canisters, air horns, flares, whistles, laser devices and other items that could be used to cause a disturbance or noise.

• Banners, placards, flags, advertising or marketing messages and similar items that could be used to cause a disturbance.

• Coolers, hampers, sleeping bags, blankets, folding chairs and camping equipment.

• Non-foldable pushchairs.

• Any other items as directed by security staff or police.

There's also a strict code of conduct for viewing the Queen's coffin, with a ban on:

• Filming, taking photos, or using mobile phones or other handheld devices in the security search area and the Palace of Westminster.

• Bringing or setting up gazebos or tents.

• Lighting barbecues or fires.

• Attempting to queue on behalf of others or ask others to queue on your behalf. Only those given wristbands at the end of the queue will be able to stay in the queue.

• Leaving personal items unattended in the queue. If you leave bags or other items unattended they will be removed and may be destroyed.