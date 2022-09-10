King Charles III's sons, Princes William and Harry were reunited along with their wives Kate and Meghan as they met well-wishers. Video / AP

As the audible gasps quieten and "Fab Four" photos circulate, royal experts have rushed to weigh in on the reunion between Royal households as they came together to honour the late Queen Elizabeth.

Today King Charles two son's Prince William and Prince Harry reunited in an unexpected moment of unity, coming together with their wives Kate and Meghan to walk alongside mourners and speak to the public.

And while the extraordinary walkabout at Windsor Castle was a shock treat for onlookers, the foursome appeared united in their grief for Queen Elizabeth II and their duty to service in that moment.

According to Royal experts, the moment is significant in history and in the brothers' fractured relationship.

"The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, but royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made in the eleventh hour. It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers," shared Royal author Omis Scobie.

The Royal expert also added that the public reunion was a "show of the utmost respect to the Queen" and her role as not only their leader, but also their Grandmother.

Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl mirrored Scobie's sentiments, calling the walkabout "a powerful symbol" on Twitter.

And royal commentator and author Victoria Arbiter shared on Twitter that the moment is just what the Queen would have wanted most: "A united front in honour of the Queen as she would have wished."

And royal expert and associate editor of the Telegraph Camilla Tominey said that the moment was the four royals "reunited in grief".

The four walked together to meet and greet mourners - Harry and Meghan had apparently been invited by the newly minted Prince of Wales to join him and Kate.

Royal watchers also described it as a "significant moment" for the two brothers and may signal the end of their feud.

One royal fan who spoke to Harry and Meghan told the Daily Mail: "It's lovely to see them both together. Maybe they can get back to a proper relationship. [A] lovely ripple went through the crowd as they approached. Hopefully, the healing between Harry and his brother can start now. I'm just so excited to have seen them both together. It's lovely."

The appearance is thought to be the first time that the two couples have all been in public together since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020.

The unexpected show of unity by the quartet followed King Charles' mention of his "love" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during his maiden speech on Friday.

"I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," King Charles said.

The two brothers reunited in a show of unity. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen's death has however been a rollercoaster ride for Markle.

It had been reported she was initially planning to rush up to Scotland, with Harry, to be by the Queen's side.

King Charles reportedly then had a phone conversation with Prince Harry advising him not to bring his wife to Balmoral.

A source told The Sun: "Charles told Harry that it wasn't right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time.

"It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome."

Just a week before, the Duchess had given a tell-all interview to magazine The Cut in which she had suggested that the Duke had "lost" his father.