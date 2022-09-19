The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy, wait at Windsor Castle, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in Windsor. Photo / AP

Among the thousands lining up the streets near Windsor Castle waiting for the Queen's coffin to arrive were her two beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy.

The monarch was laid to rest in Windsor Castle, reunited with her beloved Prince Philip, following the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Royal fans pointed out the touching images of the Queen's corgis waiting for the late monarch at the castle.

Prince Andrew pets one of the royal corgis as they await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle. Photo AP

"Why has this put a lump in my throat?" one person posted on Twitter.

"This has destroyed me," another Twitter user added.

Known for her love of corgis, the late monarch owned more than 30 over her lifetime, with each one descended from her first, Susan, an 18th birthday present from her father, George VI.

Her Majesty's corgis were often photographed near the Queen at various events.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team will the royal corgis in attendance at Buckingham Palace in 2002. Photo / AP

Following her passing, the Queen's two surviving corgis have been left to Prince Andrew.

A source revealed to The Sun that the shamed Duke of York would now take in the beloved duo.

Members of staff, with the Queen's corgis, as Britain's King Charles III and Prince William pass at Windsor Castle, Windsor. Photo / AP

"It's fascinating - Charles is now King, Camilla is Queen Consort, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales," the source added.

"As for Andrew, there is no new title and apparently no way back into the fold. Instead he just gets the dogs."

The Duke and Duchess of York will take on the Queen's beloved corgis after the duchess "bonded" with the late monarch over dog walks.