Among the thousands lining up the streets near Windsor Castle waiting for the Queen's coffin to arrive were her two beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy.
The monarch was laid to rest in Windsor Castle, reunited with her beloved Prince Philip, following the funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Royal fans pointed out the touching images of the Queen's corgis waiting for the late monarch at the castle.
"Why has this put a lump in my throat?" one person posted on Twitter.
"This has destroyed me," another Twitter user added.
Known for her love of corgis, the late monarch owned more than 30 over her lifetime, with each one descended from her first, Susan, an 18th birthday present from her father, George VI.
Her Majesty's corgis were often photographed near the Queen at various events.
Following her passing, the Queen's two surviving corgis have been left to Prince Andrew.
A source revealed to The Sun that the shamed Duke of York would now take in the beloved duo.
"It's fascinating - Charles is now King, Camilla is Queen Consort, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales," the source added.
"As for Andrew, there is no new title and apparently no way back into the fold. Instead he just gets the dogs."
The Duke and Duchess of York will take on the Queen's beloved corgis after the duchess "bonded" with the late monarch over dog walks.