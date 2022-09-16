The Princess Royal accompanied Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it made the trip south from Edinburgh to London, arriving at Buckingham Palace. Video / AP

The Princess Royal accompanied Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it made the trip south from Edinburgh to London, arriving at Buckingham Palace. Video / AP

Camilla has proved her dedication to her role of Queen Consort as she completes her duties with a painful injury.

Despite medical matters being kept private in the royal family, the Telegraph has reported Camilla broke her toe very recently.

The injury reportedly occurred before the late Queen Elizabeth passed away last week but is still not healed and a source said it has been painful for the Queen Consort.

The Queen Consort has completed her duties this week despite a painful injury. Photo / AP

"She is in quite a lot of pain but she is just getting on with it. It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she's been an absolute trouper," the source told the Telegraph.

A King's spokesman refused to comment on the matter.

The Queen Consort has been seen by her husband, King Charles' side as he has ascended to the throne in a gruelling week.

Having needed to stand for extended periods of time during royal duties since the Queen's passing, Camilla, 75, has not let her injury stop her.

Last Friday she joined the recently titled King for a walk outside of Buckingham Palace. The following day she stood for the hour-long Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace in London.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, has had to stand for long periods of time this week. Photo / AP

By Monday she had returned to Scotland for a service at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh and completed another walk on Tuesday in Northern Ireland.

Most recently the royal family took part in a glum procession in which they transported Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she is lying in state while members of the public pay their respects.

The procession saw royal family members standing for most of the service.

The Telegraph reported that the Queen Consort has likely consulted with Palace doctors however medical guidance suggests a broken toe does not require medical attention unless it's the big toe.

It is not known what toe Camilla has broken or how.

King Charles and Camilla are currently taking a 24-hour break from royal duties after a tiring six days.

His Majesty is reportedly staying at Highgrove, his Gloucestershire home, while Camilla retreated to Raymill, her Wiltshire bolthole.

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort receive a Message of Condolence by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly at Hillsborough Castle. Photo / AP

The royal couple will resume their duties tomorrow when they travel to Cardiff for a service at Llandaff Cathedral.