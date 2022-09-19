The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

As the world says their final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth, the Princess of Wales has made a touching tribute to her beloved grandmother-in-law.

Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey today with her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in hand and, as they represent the future of the royal family, Kate made sure to pay homage to the past.

Looking elegant in her all-black mourning ensemble, Kate kept a piece of Queen Elizabeth close to her heart as she donned a striking pair of drop earrings and a triple-string pearl choker that once belonged to Her Majesty, the Daily Mail has reported.

Kate kept a piece of Queen Elizabeth close to her heart with her outfit choice. Photo / Getty Images

The Princess previously wore the delicate necklace at the 70th wedding anniversary

of the monarch and her husband, Prince Philip, in 2017 and again at his funeral in April last year.

Princess Diana has also worn the elegant piece of jewellery.

Kate, now known as The Princess of Wales, is wearing one of the Queen's pearl chokers at today's state funeral.



Diana, her late mother in law, wore the necklace in 1982. pic.twitter.com/B57SkPZg3W — Jennifer Hassan (@GuinnessKebab) September 19, 2022

Appearing beside their mother, George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, looked sombre as they said a final farewell to their much-loved "Gan Gan".

The two children were not joined by their youngest brother, Prince Louis, 4.

The Daily Mail reported the couple decided to bring George – who is second in line to the throne – after they were advised by senior members of the palace that it would send a powerful and symbolic message.

Earlier, a source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Courtiers are keen for Prince George to be at the funeral in some capacity if only to reassure the nation of the order of succession."

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Photo / AP

It is the first time the two children have been seen in public since Queen Elizabeth's death and comes after Kate revealed to Australia's Governor-General David Hurley that Louis is struggling to comprehend the loss of his great-grandmother.

The youngest of the Wales children reportedly has been asking "many questions" about his "grannie" and has asked if he will still be able to "play games" with her at Balmoral.

Speaking to Channel 9 news, Hurley recalled a conversation with Kate: "The younger one is now asking questions like, 'do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and things like that, cause she's not going to be there?'."