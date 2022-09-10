King Charles III's sons, Princes William and Harry were reunited along with their wives Kate and Meghan as they met well-wishers. Video / AP

QUEEN'S DEATH - LATEST UPDATES

* Reunited in grief - William, Kate, Harry and Meghan have come together again in a surprising show of unity to meet mourners at Windsor Castle

* Charles has been officially proclaimed King - and a similar ceremony proclaiming him King of NZ will occur at 12.30pm today in Wellington

* Prince William pays tribute to his 'Grannie'

* The Queen is lying in an oak coffin at Balmoral - her state funeral will be at 10pm Monday, September 19 (NZT)

The warring princes, William and Harry, along with their wives Kate and Meghan have appeared together in an extraordinary walkabout at Winsdor Castle, reunited in their grief for Queen Elizabeth II.

The four walked together to meet and greet mourners - Harry and Meghan had apparently been invited by the newly minted Prince of Wales to join him and Kate. Royal watchers have described it as a "significant moment" for the two brothers and may signal the end of their feud.

One royal fan who spoke to Harry and Meghan told the Daily Mail: "It's lovely to see them both together. Maybe they can get back to a proper relationship. [A] lovely ripple went through the crowd as they approached. Hopefully, the healing between Harry and his brother can start now. I'm just so excited to have seen them both together. It's lovely."

The Sussexes' friend, journalist Omid Scobie, later said on Twitter that the invitation was made at the "11th hour". However, hinting that William was prepared to extend Harry an olive branch and work towards melting the ice between them, he declared: "It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers".

The appearance is thought to be the first time that the two couples have all been in public together since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020.

For Meghan Markle, the walkabout signalled another step in her extraordinary re-emergence in the Royal Family following the death of the Queen.

The unexpected show of unity by the quartet followed King Charles' mention of his "love" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during his maiden speech on Friday.

Harry and Meghan held hands as crowds initially cheered. The four then went to talk to wellwishers and look at flowers from those who had come to remember the Queen.

They also read some of the myriad of tributes to the late monarch.

It is the first public appearance by the couples since the Queen's death on Friday (NZT).

The Queen's death has been a rollercoaster ride for Markle.

It had been reported she was initially planning to rush up to Scotland, with Harry, to be by the Queen's side.

King Charles reportedly then had a phone conversation with Prince Harry advising him not to bring his wife to Balmoral.

A source told The Sun: "Charles told Harry that it wasn't right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time.

"It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome."

Just a week before the Duchess had given a tell-all interview to magazine The Cut in which she had suggested that the Duke had "lost" his father.

However, in his first speech, the new King warmly mentioned the Sussexes.

"I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," King Charles said.

The Sussex children also received new royal titles. They are now known as His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

As grandchildren of King Charles, the couple's children Archie and Lilibet now have the right to be a prince and princess, which they did not before as the Queen's great grandchildren.

That was said to have blindsided Markle who wasn't aware her children's titles would change and left her in an awkward position given past suggestions Archie would be denied a title due to racism within the Royal Family.

Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales look at floral tributes as they meet members of the public at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

Charles proclaimed King

King Charles III has been proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James' Palace in London.

Six former British PM's were in attendance, including Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and John Major, sitting beside each other in the front row.

Current UK Labour leader Keir Starmer and Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon were also at the ceremony.

Those that signed the proclamation document included William the Prince of Wales, Camilla the Queen Consort, prime minister Liz Truss, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Lord President Penny Mordaunt who is chairing the event.

"My lords, it is my sad duty to inform you that her most gracious majesty, Queen Elizabeth the second has passed away on Thursday the 8th of September 2022 at Balmoral Castle," Mordaunt said.

Mordaunt gave eight orders which would effectively ensure the news would be circulated across the kingdom.

From left, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major. Photo / AP

This includes gun salutes, and an order that the proclamation be published in the London, Edinburgh and Belfast gazettes, historic publications.

King Charles III entered for the second part of the ceremony, a meeting of the Privy Council.

He said he was deeply aware of his great responsibility and duty.

"My mother gave an example of life long love and selfless service," King Charles III said.

In his speech Charles announced the death of his mother, Elizabeth, and said the "whole world sympathises with me in the irreparable loss".

"It is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen. I know how deeply you and the entire nation and I think I may say the whole world sympathises with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered.

"It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and my brothers and as such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss. To all of us as a family.

"My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.

"In taking up these responsibilities I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the Commonwealth realms and territories across the world."

The King then sat down to sign and confirm that he had taken the oath. Camilla, Queen Consort, and Prince William also signed the document.

From left, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson ahead of the Accession Council ceremony at St James' Palace, London. Photo / AP

Charles became King as soon as his mother Queen Elizabeth II died. However, declarations and proclamations are still needed in the coming days to formalise his accession to the throne - and the first of these has happened at St James' Palace.

How does accession happen?

As outlined by the Privy Council UK, accession is the event of a new sovereign - in this case Charles - coming to the throne upon the death of their predecessor.

This is where the Accession Council comes in.

The council includes privy counsellors - essentially, advisers to the sovereign - as well as high commissioners, senior civil servants, the Lord Mayor of the City of London and other figures.

The meeting is customarily held at St James' Palace in London.

What happens at St James's Palace?

The proclamation of Charles as King was held in the State Apartments of St James' Palace in London.

About 700 people were invited to attend the ceremony.

However, given the short notice the number was lower.

At Queen Elizabeth II's ceremony on February 8, 1952, there were fewer than 200 people in attendance.

The proclamation will be read from the Proclamation Gallery, a balcony above the Friary Court of St James' Palace, by the Garter King of Arms, currently David White.

He will be accompanied by the Earl Marshal and other officials wearing traditional heraldic clothing.

The proclamation will be accompanied by gun salutes.

Heralds will travel to Mansion House in the City of London, where the proclamation will be read at the Royal Exchange.

The proclamation will also be read publicly in Edinburgh, Belfast, and Cardiff.

In New Zealand, a proclamation of accession ceremony will be held in Parliament Grounds at 12.30pm tomorrow.

Following the death of King George VI during the early hours of February 6, 1952, part one of the Accession Council for Queen Elizabeth II was held at 5pm the same day.

The second part had to wait until the Queen got back from Kenya two days later.

What about the coronation of King Charles III?

It may be more than a year before Charles's coronation.

The coronation is a formal ceremony in which Charles will be physically crowned King.

Traditionally coronations are held at Westminster Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was on June 2, 1953, 16 months after her father's death.

- additional reporting RNZ