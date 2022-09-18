Processions leading up to the Queen's state funeral begins. Video / NZ Herald

The president of Armenia has sparked fury across the UK after his aide took a photograph of him next to the Queen's coffin while paying tribute to the late monarch.

Footage captured the moment President Vahagn Khachaturyan's aide snapped a photo of him bowing at the foot of the Queen's flag-draped coffin at Westminster Hall.

Strict rules forbid any use of cameras inside the 1000-year-old building where the Queen is lying in state.

Khachaturyan, along with every other mourner, was given briefings beforehand detailing the rules for when they get their chance to pay the final respects.

Footage shows the president - one of Vladimir Putin's only allies - being led into Westminster Hall with his entourage shortly before 8am and taken to the VIP walkway overlooking the monarch's coffin.

He was then led down into the queue before pausing at the foot of the coffin.

As he bowed his head his assistant was seen pulling out his phone and taking a photo.

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has his photo taken as he views the Queen lying in state. Photo / BBC

According to The Sun, staff in Westminster Hall were left outraged.

One viewer who spotted the incident on TV said: "It was very, very disrespectful. Totally unforgivable in my book. He should be ashamed of himself."

Another said: "It's just dreadful. He was yapping away on the viewing platform, laughing and showing no respect," the Sun reported.

"There were hundreds of people in that hall - no one was speaking. Only him. Yap, yap, yap, yap. He clearly planned to have his photo taken.

"He and his aide hold back as the group in front passes the coffin. It's an absolute outrage.

"These people are supposed to set an example.

"He knows the rules and would have been told before he went in."

The first members of the public pay their respects as the vigil begins around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall. Photo / Getty Images

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan with Vladimir Putin. Photo / The President of the Republic of Armenia

A number of high-profile leaders have arrived in London to pay respect to the Queen.

US President Joe Biden and other dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.

Biden called Queen Elizabeth II "decent" and "honorable" as he signed a condolence book Sunday, saying his heart went out to the royal family.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is also in attendance.

Asked what it was like to visit and see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall, Ardern said the most memorable thing about that experience was the ordinary members of the public who had waited hours to see the late Queen's coffin.

"I think one of the things that stood out to me...we were standing directly opposite where Her Majesty was lying in state and I was very aware that every person that was filing very closely in front of me had waited sometimes 20 hours for that one moment - and I was standing there sharing it with them.

"She described such a moment as a deeply personal thing."

People would bow, they would curtsy, they would make their own personal gesture - but then they would quickly move on.

"So it was almost showing their appreciation, but also acknowledging their fellow Brits who had waited alongside them by doing so, so efficiently. There was something about that really struck me. I think the people here will be the most memorable aspect for me."