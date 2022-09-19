The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in full, up until the committal service at St. George's Chapel. Video / AP / The Royal Family Channel

Meghan Markle shed a tear as she watched the Queen's coffin being placed into a hearse after her funeral.

The Duchess of Sussex could be seen wiping away a tear as she stood beside Prince Harry at Wellington Arch, at the heart of London.

Her lip quivered as Her Majesty's coffin was moved to the state hearse, to begin its journey to her final resting place at St George's Chapel, in Windsor.

Meghan's makeup appeared to run as she witnessed the moment in history.

The Duchess of Sussex showed visible emotion as the service ended. Photo / AP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to comfort each other after they sat in the second row for the sorrowful ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

The couple sat behind King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the Queen's emotional funeral.

Meghan donned a black hat with a dress and cape while Harry was wearing a suit for today's funeral after being stripped of his royal military titles.

After the ceremony, Harry appeared to grab Meghan's hand as they followed William and Kate out of the Abbey.

Meghan's emotional moment came as the Queen's coffin was lowered into the hearse. Photo / AP

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a wide-brimmed black hat and fitted, cape dress for the state service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Meghan paid tribute to the Queen with her outfit, wearing a pair of classic pearl earrings the late monarch gifted her in 2018.

Her Majesty gave Meghan the earrings to mark their first solo outing together, shortly after Meghan and Harry's royal wedding.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared tearful as she left Windsor Castle.



It was here she and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex were married in May 2018. pic.twitter.com/p8mlC7Z3m6 — Gareth Davies (@GD10) September 19, 2022

As Meghan stood inside the abbey with Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry followed the Queen's coffin alongside his father King Charles III and brother Prince William from Westminster Hall.

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also marched behind the coffin as it was carried to the church on a gun carriage.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. Photo / Getty Images

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in his sermon at Westminster Abbey that "few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen" for the Queen.

More people lined the route the hearse took from the capital to Windsor Castle, and many tossed flowers at the cortege as it passed. Millions more tuned into the funeral live, and crowds flocked to parks and public spaces across the UK to watch it on screens. Even the Google doodle turned a respectful black for the day.

As the coffin arrived at the castle, there were poignant reminders of her love of animals: A groom stood at the roadside with one of her ponies, Emma, and another member of staff held the leashes of two of her beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick.

Meghan joined Camilla, Prince George, Kate and Princess Charlotte to watch the Queen leave London for Windsor. Photo / AP

During the committal ceremony in St. George's Chapel on the castle grounds, Dean of Windsor David Conner praised Elizabeth for her "life of unstinting service" to the nation but also her "kindness, concern and reassuring care for her family and friends and neighbours".

Then the crown and the orb and sceptre were removed from atop the coffin and placed on the altar — separating them from the Queen for the last time. Her coffin was lowered into the royal vault through an opening in the chapel's floor. Charles looked weary and emotional as mourners sang the national anthem.

- Additional reporting, AP