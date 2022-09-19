The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle has united in sorrow with the British royal family at the Queen's funeral.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a wide-brimmed black hat and fitted dress for the state service at Westminster Abbey.

And one particular photo of the former actress, taken by British photographer Gareth Cattermole, has been declared "one for the history books".

The breathtaking portrait is taken from above, showing the Duchess walking by herself inside the church.

Meghan soon joined Prince Harry, who had followed the Queen's coffin in a procession alongside his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, from Westminster Hall.

Harry looked close to tears as he walked into the service.

Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips join the procession. Photo / AP

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also marched behind the coffin as it was carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on a gun carriage.

The Sussexes were reunited as they sat down in the second row, directly behind Charles.

Kate also went straight to the abbey with her children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. Prince Louis, 4, is not attending the funeral.

Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Photo / AP

She was joined there by other royals, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The sombre Sussexes were earlier seen being driven from Wellington Arch, down Constitution Hill and on The Mall towards St James' Palace in a Range Rover.

Moments later, Prince William and his family were seen passing by, with Princess Charlotte looking out the window.

King Charles later passed by in a car flying the Royal Standard as he made his way to his mother's funeral.