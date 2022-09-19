The procession and state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Video / NZ Herald

Senna Kōwhai Lewis, daughter of Lady Davina Windsor and builder Gary Lewis from Gisborne, was pictured attending Queen Elizabeth's state funeral with her mother yesterday.

Lady Davina, who is the daughter of the Queen's cousin Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, made headlines when she married "Gary from Gisborne", who she met on a surfing holiday in Bali in 2000.

Lewis, a builder and former sheep-shearer, became the first Māori to marry into the royal family when the pair tied the knot in July 2004.

Lady Davina and Senna sat behind Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and her mother Sarah Ferguson. Photo / AP

Instead of a grand royal wedding, the pair chose to marry privately at Kensington Palace with just close family and friends present. Princess Anne's ex-husband Mark Phillips was among the guests, as were 36 of Lewis' family who travelled from Aotearoa to attend.

During their marriage, they spent time living in Auckland. Senna was born on June 22, 2010. Her middle name Kōwhai was chosen to honour her father's Māori heritage.

Lady Davina Windsor married Gary Lewis in 2004. Photo / Getty Images

Her brother Tāne Mahuta Lewis was born on May 25, 2012. The two children lived with their parents in New Zealand until 2018, when Lady Davina and Lewis divorced.

At the time, a friend told the Daily Mail that "cultural differences" were to blame for the relationship ending.

Senna and Tāne now live with their mother in London.

Lady Davina was 10th in line to the throne when she was born in 1977, but was quickly overtaken by the births of the Queen's grandchildren. She is now 34th in line to the throne, while Senna is 35th.