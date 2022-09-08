Voyager 2022 media awards
Queen Elizabeth death: How the British press covered the Queen's death

NZ Herald
Rainbows appear above Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Video / BBC

The world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II and, around the globe, newspaper front pages will be paying tribute to the British monarch.

As night falls in the UK and the country enters a period of official mourning, British media are dedicated their front pages to tributes to the Queen, who leaves behind a powerful legacy.

The Telegraph was one of the first to post its front page to social media, featuring a black and white photograph of the Queen and the poignant quote, attributed to the monarch, "grief is the price we pay for love".

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Grief is the price we pay for love' - HM Queen Elizabeth II https://www.telegraph.co.uk/obituaries/her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-ii-obituary/

Posted by The Telegraph on Thursday, September 8, 2022

The Financial Times UK has also shared its front page online ahead of publication tomorrow.

"We loved you, Ma'am," reads the front page of The Sun.

The Sun. Photo / Supplied
Across the UK, newspapers are paying tribute to the Queen and reporting the news of Prince Charles' new role, King Charles III.

The Guardian. Photo / Supplied
The front page of the Daily Mirror. Photo / Supplied
Leicester Mercury. Photo / Supplied
The Yorkshire Post. Photo / Supplied
The Daily Star. Photo / Supplied
