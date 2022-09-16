The Princess Royal accompanied Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it made the trip south from Edinburgh to London, arriving at Buckingham Palace. Video / AP

The Princess Royal accompanied Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it made the trip south from Edinburgh to London, arriving at Buckingham Palace. Video / AP

Stargazers were treated to an eye-catching display in the sky the night Queen Elizabeth died.

Hundreds of people in Scotland and Northern Ireland have reported seeing a blazing orb moving from the south to the west accompanied by a sonic boom.

The Telegraph has reported that the blazing orb was not a comet, but since the event lasted about 20 seconds it is believed to be a meteor or piece of space debris.

As well as being seen the night of the Queen's death, if the object was a meteor, experts predict it potentially landed in Queen Elizabeth Forest Park which means it would have been named after Her Majesty by default.

Speaking to the publication, Dr Áine O'Brien, a planetary scientist at the University of Glasgow said, "We've not seen a Scottish meteor in over 100 years.

"We have had texts saying 'how amazing would it be if it was found in the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park on Monday'. It was over Scotland, where she passed away.

A light was spotted in the sky the night of the Queen's death. Photo / Twitter @_vanga

"It is a really important celestial moment, that's happened in a really important week for the country. There is a connection with kings of England and celestial events."

Over time comets and strange lights in the sky have been noted during historic events including Halley's comet that appeared in 1066, months before the Norman invasion.

The comet was spotted before the battle between Harold II and William, Duke of Normandy and was so important it was stitched into history on the Bayeux Tapestry.

The Telegraph reported Harold II viewed the comet as a sign of doom while William interpreted it as an omen urging him to carry on.

It comes after a discovery in 2018 that saw the British Academy discover nine medieval comet sightings in history that correlated with death and destruction.

These sightings were followed by the death of King Edgar in 975 and several famines and crop failures.

The UK Meteor Network has since commented on the sighting and claimed it was moving too slowly to be a meteor meaning it was likely a SpaceX starlink satellite that was already scheduled to deorbit that week.

"Normally, if you see a meteor or a shooting star, they are just tiny little streaks of light, they last for a fraction of a second," Steve Owens, astronomer and science communicator at the Glasgow Science Centre, told the BBC.

"This one was streaking across the sky for at least 10 seconds - probably longer than that - and it travelled from due south all the way across to the west, so it was a pretty incredible sight."