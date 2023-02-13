Queen Consort Camilla cancels Valentine’s Day visits after testing positive for Covid-19

Doctors have told Camilla to rest at home for the rest of the week. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Consort Camilla has postponed two solo Valentine’s Day royal visits after contracting Covid-19.

The 75-year-old royal had two royal visits locked into her calendar this week including a centenary celebration at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham and a thank you to staff and representatives at a community library, however, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace revealed the Queen Consort has been forced to pull out of the trips.

Speaking to The Sun earlier today a spokesman for the Palace described Camilla’s illness as “seasonal”, however, the Daily Mail has since reported the Queen Consort has tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement from the Palace read, “With regret, she has therefore cancelled all of her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”

This is the second time Camilla has contracted the virus with the first time also being in February last year. Both King Charles and Camilla have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Camilla and King Charles have had a busy schedule since Charles ascended to the throne. Photo / AP

After testing positive last year the Queen Consort was forced to cancel multiple event appearances the week of catching the virus as per health guidelines. She then pulled out of events in the aftermath of the illness with Anne, the Princess Royal taking her place for some engagements.

Camilla’s last public appearance was February 9 and prior to testing positive she had had a rather busy past week. She toured the Storm family centre, where she met volunteers and locals to mark its 19th anniversary.

On Wednesday she joined King Charles, 74, on a visit to Brick Lane, east London, where the couple met with prominent members of the London Bangladeshi community and visited charities and businesses after being welcomed by dancers in traditional clothes.

This is not the first time the Queen Consort has had to cancel appearances due to illness. In 2019 she was forced to pull out of a remembrance service at Westminster Abbey due to a chest infection.











