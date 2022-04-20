Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 96th birthday and Platinum Jubilee this year. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen has marked another milestone in what has been a tumultuous year for the royal family.

After 70 years on the throne, the Queen is quietly celebrating her 96th birthday with a private gathering at her country retreat, Sandringham, in Norfolk.

And to mark the momentous occasion, a new portrait of Britain's longest reigning monarch has been released by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The shot which was captured by Henry Dallal in March shows the Queen and two of her fell ponies standing in front of a giant blooming magnolia tree. Buckingham Palace revealed the ponies are called Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

Ahead of The Queen’s 96th Birthday tomorrow, @windsorhorse have released a new photograph of Her Majesty.



Taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle, The Queen is pictured with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.



Happy Birthday Your Majesty! pic.twitter.com/8m46e3SvpX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2022

The Queen's birthday comes during ongoing fears for her health and a new rule issued by the Palace stating her attendance at any event will not be decided until the day and, no matter what, she won't go along alone.

It's alleged an "insider" told the Mail on Sunday: "The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events.

"If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the royal family."

The new rule protocol came only days after the Queen was noticeably absent from the royal family's traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle with Buckingham Palace revealing she was instead expected to mark the day at a small chapel in Windsor Castle.

A new portrait of Queen Elizabeth has been released to mark her 96th birthday. Photo / Buckingham Palace

Royal biographer Angela Levin told Sky News UK, "I think it's more of a worry that it's now been announced that we won't know if she's going to attend anything until on the day so that shows how much her health goes up and down."

The Queen has had a series of health issues since the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh last April at the age of 99.

She sprained her back and was seen using a cane to help her walk at events late last year.

Her Majesty told a visitor at Windsor Castle in February that she was having difficulty moving.

But she later walked unaided at a service to remember Prince Philip last month.

She also suffered a bout of Covid, but stoically continued with royal engagements via video link.

The Daily Mail has reported the Royal Windsor Horse Show will take place in May this year with a special theme to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. The show has been titled A Gallop through History and will display a spectacular showcase of horses from across the globe.

Her Majesty will be in attendance as she has consecutively done since its first event in 1943. It was also reported the Queen will have 41 of her horses participating in the show, including her two fell ponies pictured in her birthday portrait.

The show will include more than 500 horses, and over 1000 performers guiding the audience on a journey of the Queen's reign to pay a "personal tribute to our monarchy".

Princess Elizabeth of England pictured in 1951 representing the King at a colourful trooping ceremony.. Photo / Getty Images

It is well known the Queen has a strong affection for the equine world and has been breeding and racing horses for over 60 years. However, she has been unable to ride in recent months due to mobility issues.