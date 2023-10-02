The now-King Charles and Queen Camilla on their wedding day, April 9, 2005. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Camilla’s fashion choices have gradually developed throughout the years as her role within the royal family changed.

Her go-to designers include Anna Valentine, Fiona Clare and Bruce Oldfield, and, like Kate Middleton, she often re-wears outfits, from formal gowns to coat dresses, reports fashion expert Eliza Scarborough for the Daily Mail.

And her thriftiness applies to even her wedding dress, which she wore for a second time at the opening of the National Assembly of Wales in 2007 — a move that technically broke royal tradition.

Camilla wore a cream silk chiffon wedding gown on April 9, 2005, to marry Charles, then known as the Prince of Wales.

The now-Queen’s gown was hemmed with Swiss-made woven discs in vertical rows, matching the oyster silk basket weave coat she wore over it.

Her wedding ensemble was created by London designers Antonia Robinson and Anna Valentine, who worked under the name Robinson Valentine — now known simply as Anna Valentine.

She topped off the look with a wide-brimmed, cream-coloured straw hat by Philip Treacy, overlaid with feathers and ivory French lace.

Camilla and Charles married in April 2005. Photo / Getty Images

For footwear, Camilla went with a pair of light beige L.K. Bennett shoes with almond-hued toes, and a Launer purse from their East/West collection, made of embossed calf leather with suede lining and a half-flap closure.

According to royal protocol, brides typically wear their wedding gowns only once. Neither Princess Kate nor Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have worn their wedding dresses a second time.

But Camilla wore her wedding outfit again in June 2007, changing up the look slightly with different shoes and another hat at the opening of the National Assembly in Wales.

Camilla wore her wedding dress again two years later. Photo / Getty Images

She’s known for repeating her outfits, but at the time it was a surprising fashion choice.

No other female royal had re-worn their wedding gown until the Queen stepped out in the white knee-length dress she wore when she married King Charles — the exact same silk chiffon outfit with the signature trimming on the hem.

However, she paired it with different accessories, from the jewellery to her hat and shoes.



