Queen awards sex toy shop Lovehoney for 'outstanding continuous growth'

Queen Elizabeth II has given sex toy shop Lovehoney the royal stamp of approval. Photo / Getty Images

Sex toy retailer Lovehoney has been recognised by Queen Elizabeth with a prestigious business award.

The UK-based adult store, which also operates in New Zealand, has received a royal accolate for outstanding continuous growth in overseas sales.

The online store, which calls itself "the sexual happiness people", sells lingerie, lubricants, bondage equipment and other sex toys.

Lovehoney won the Queen's Award for Enterprise for its booming international market growth.

The business has won the Queen's Award for Enterprise after its sales boomed from NZ$23 million in 2015 to $108 million today – an increase of 365 per cent.

"We're so excited to announce that we've been awarded The Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2021! We are immensely proud of our ongoing achievements and this award is amazing recognition of our passionate and hardworking teams at Lovehoney," the company posted on social media.

The award means that the sex toy retailer can now carry the Queen's Award emblem in advertising for the next five years.

"We are thrilled to have received official recognition from the Queen," Lovehoney's chief commercial officer Debbie Bond said.

"Her Majesty has been a wonderful supporter of Lovehoney as we have grown into being the world's leading sexual wellness brand.

"Royal patronage will help us to create more jobs at our Bath HQ and in our international offices, and spread the sexual happiness message globally."

Lovehoney has more than 2.2 million customers worldwide, including in Australia and New Zealand.