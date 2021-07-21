Professional cleaner reveals major mistake you're making with cleaning products

A professional cleaner from Melbourne has revealed how you're really meant to be using your cleaning sprays. Photo / @thebigcleanco

Chances are your bathroom and kitchen are filled with countless cleaning products promising to leave your home spotless in seconds.

But it turns out all those disinfectant sprays might not actually be doing anything.

A professional cleaner from Melbourne took to TikTok to demonstrate how you're probably using your cleaning products wrong - but her solution will change your cleaning routine for good.

Kacie revealed that most popular supermarket cleaning sprays actually need to be left on a surface for at least 10 minutes for them to work properly.

Most of us simply spray and wipe straight away.

"So you think you're a clean freak? Well, here's a hard truth from a professional cleaner," Kacie said.

"Just because you're using a disinfectant spray, that doesn't mean you're disinfecting anything [you need to read the labels].

"These supermarket sprays need to be left on a surface for a whole 10 minutes to kill any germs."

She added that this information is usually found on the back of a bottle of disinfectant.

Over 600,000 people who viewed the video were blown away - and said they'd never realised how you're actually meant to use the sprays.

"So you're telling me my toilet I cleaned thoroughly today is thoroughly dirty?" one person commented.

"Omg, I never read the label!" another wrote.

Others admitted they've done it accidentally - spraying on the product and wandering off to have a coffee while the spray soaks in.

It's not the first time Kacie has shared professional cleaning advice on TikTok.

She's wowed viewers already with the revelation that you can remove the knobs on your oven to clean them.

"Here is a life-changing kitchen cleaning hack brought to you by a professional cleaner," she revealed.

"Pull off the knobs on your oven. Yes, you heard me. Pull them off. That is how you give them a good clean."

So rather than trying to wipe all the dials on your oven to clean them, you can wash them in the sink to make sure they're fully disinfected. Then re-attach them to the oven.

"You don't have to let the gunk keep building up from your cooking fingers," Kacie said.

"Try this and have a perfectly clean oven."